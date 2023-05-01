Toto Wolff needs to ‘manage everybody’s expectations’ at Mercedes after upgrade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Toto Wolff needs to ‘manage everybody’s expectations’ at Mercedes after upgrade

By Press Association
Toto Wolff’s Mercedes team are way behind Red Bull (David Davies/PA)
Toto Wolff’s Mercedes team are way behind Red Bull (David Davies/PA)

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has warned Lewis Hamilton that the team’s next upgrade is unlikely to haul him into the championship fight.

The Silver Arrows are set to introduce a revamped machine in Imola on May 21, the race which follows this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix.

Hamilton finished sixth in Azerbaijan on Sunday, 46 seconds behind Sergio Perez, while team-mate George Russell was further down the road in eighth.

After the race, Hamilton, who is already 45 points off the championship pace with just four rounds on the board, admitted he is counting down the days to Mercedes’ upgrade.

But team principal Wolff said: “The target (for the upgrade) is Imola but I need to manage everybody’s expectations.

“We are talking so much about the upgrade but we are not going to put it down on the track and drive circles around Red Bull.”

Perez raised hope that team-mate Max Verstappen will not canter to a hat-trick of world championships following his impressive drive on the streets of Baku.

Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez celebrated his second win of the season at Sunday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix (Sergei Grits/AP)

The Red Bull men are level on two wins each this year, and Perez is only six points behind Verstappen in the drivers’ standings.

Red Bull have dominated the sport since a major regulation change at the beginning of last season, winning 14 of the last 15 races.

Russell claimed after the opening round in Bahrain that the team from Milton Keynes could win every race this year.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc secured two poles in Azerbaijan, but he still finished a distant 21 seconds behind Perez in third on Sunday.

Wolff continued: “Over 40 racing laps that’s half a second a lap. At least we saw that they (Red Bull) were pushing today, but half-a-second is quite a long way to go.

“We basically have two cars that are sailing off into the sunset on merit. We either have to do a better job, all of us together, to catch them up, or change the regulations.

“And I don’t think we should be doing the second. We have to win on merit and that means being more clever.”

