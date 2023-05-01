A look at out-of-contract players who could leave Rangers in the summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

A look at out-of-contract players who could leave Rangers in the summer

By Press Association
Alfredo Morelos leads list of players who could leave Rangers at the end of the season (Steve Welsh/PA)
Alfredo Morelos leads list of players who could leave Rangers at the end of the season (Steve Welsh/PA)

Rangers will finish the season trophy-less following Sunday’s Scottish Cup semi-final defeat to Celtic at Hampden Park.

The Light Blues fans were again left frustrated after coming up short against their Old Firm rivals and Gers boss Michael Beale admitted there will be “the biggest rebuild this club has seen in a number of years”.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the out-of-contract players who could move on.

Alfredo Morelos
Beale has intimated that the Colombia striker will not be at Ibrox next season and, after another lacklustre display against Celtic, few Gers fans would complain. The 26-year-old, who signed from HJK in 2017, was once considered to be a big-money asset but the Ibrox club will see him will walk away as a free agent.

Allan McGregor
The 41-year-old former Scotland international has undoubtedly been of the best keepers in Rangers’ history. However, Beale has hinted that his second spell at the Govan club is at an end. Robby McCrorie will get a chance to show his worth before the end of the season but Rangers may yet have to add a first-choice goalkeeper to their summer shopping list.

Ryan Kent
When the 26-year-old signed from Liverpool in 2009 for a reported initial fee of £6.5million following a loan spell, it was regarded as a shrewd investment financially as well as in terms of improving the team. Kent became a fans’ favourite but his star has waned. Replaced at half-time at Hampden on Sunday after offering next to nothing, he has suffered a backlash of criticism from supporters who have run out of patience. It remains to be seen if Beale is of the same mind.

Ryan Jack
Beale said in March: “Ryan is certainly a player I want to work with moving forward here at the club.” But after Sunday’s defeat he said: “If you don’t hear anything and contracts are running out, it probably gives you a good indication there’s change in the air.” Jack is out again through injury. A talented player when fit but the former QPR boss may consider the notion that the best ability is availability.

Filip Helander
The luckless 30-year-old defender, who joined from Bologna in 2019, has been out for over a year with a foot injury which is still to be sorted. It is highly unlikely that Beale will offer him an extension to his contract, which ends this summer.

Scott Arfield
The popular 34-year-old midfielder has recently been consigned to mainly cameo appearances and may have run out of time as a Rangers player. Beale said last month that everyone who played in the 5-2 win over St Mirren – “aside from maybe Allan (McGregor) and Alfredo (Morelos)” – would be a Rangers player next season. Arfield came on as substitute.

Steven Davis
The hugely respected 38-year-old midfielder has not played since December 15 due to a knee injury and is likely to move on.

Malik Tillman
The 20-year-old attacking midfielder has had a fruitful spell at Ibrox on loan from Bayern Munich, albeit the critics will say he has not produced against Celtic. Rangers have first option on the United States international but, at a reported fee of £5m, is it the best use of Beale’s limited budget? One of the big calls the Light Blues boss will have to make.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident involved a Flixbus and a flat-bed lorry. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Bus and lorry crash closes A92 at Bridge of Muchalls
2
A row has broken out over CCTV in the garden of a home in the west end of Aberdeen
Aberdeen CCTV row as ‘decade-long’ war between west end neighbours reaches boiling point
4
3
A memorable day for Siberia Bar. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
20 pictures from Siberia Bar & Hotel’s 2023 May Day celebrations in Aberdeen
4
Donald Trump
Donald Trump says it’s ‘good to be home’ after landing at Aberdeen Airport
11
5
Inverness Sheriff Court
Five-year ban for disqualified driver who crashed while over the limit
6
Lindsay Bartlet, 61, from Old Aberdeen, who had a drink with Michael Bublé at P&J Live.
Michael Bublé orders Aberdeen man three pints and has a drink with him
7
Alfredo Morelos leads list of players who could leave Rangers at the end of the season (Steve Welsh/PA)
Five-times-the-limit drink-driver banned from the roads
8
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Ryan Gallon appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook/ DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Man told partner: ‘If I get lifted you are getting a punch in the…
9
The scene at High Street in Elgin following a serious assault on Sunday night. Image: Jasper Images.
Police hunt for 14-year-old boy after man critically injured in Elgin assault
10
Huge sandstone blocks fell from the roof of the Thurso building. Image: Supplied
Thurso town centre street closed after large chunks of masonry fall to street