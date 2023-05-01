Hayden Carter nets late equaliser to keep Blackburn’s faint play-off hopes alive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hayden Carter nets late equaliser to keep Blackburn’s faint play-off hopes alive

By Press Association
Hayden Carter equalised late on for Blackburn (Martin Rickett/PA)
Hayden Carter equalised late on for Blackburn (Martin Rickett/PA)

Hayden Carter’s late header clinched a vital point as Blackburn kept their narrow play-off hopes alive with a 1-1 Sky Bet Championship draw against Luton.

Blackburn’s promotion push seemed all-but over after the Hatters – whose third place was secured after Middlesbrough’s defeat at Rotherham earlier on Monday – took the lead early in the second half through Tom Lockyer’s low header.

This was after Rovers missed excellent chances through Harry Pickering and Tyrhys Dolan.

But Carter popped up in the 86th minute with his first goal of the season to equalise and it would have been even better had Sammie Szmodics’ volley in injury time found the net instead of rattling the woodwork.

Rovers remain ninth – two points from sixth – and although their fate is not in their own hands, a win over top-six rivals Millwall next week could yet be enough to get them back in those coveted berths.

Luton showed all their resilience and stretched their unbeaten run to 13.

The hosts started positively but were almost undone early on after Jordan Clark profited from a loose pass to make his way into the box only to see his low shot gathered by Aynsley Pears at the second attempt.

Blackburn should have scored in the 14th minute when a flowing move saw a Lewis Travis shot blocked invitingly into the path of Pickering 12 yards out, but he side-footed the ball wide with the goal at his mercy.

Luton almost profited from more sloppy play in the 25th minute when a Dolan slip presented Carlton Morris with a chance but his fierce effort deflected wide and his snapshot moments later failed to find the target.

The Hatters had to hang on though as Ethan Howarth made a sharp stop to deny Joe Rankin-Costello before Dolan passed up a superb 37th-minute chance, when he charged down the right only to fire narrowly wide of the far post.

The visitors started the second half strongly and Luke Berry’s close-range shot was brilliantly blocked by Pickering.

The reprieve was short lived as Luton hit the front in the 50th minute when Morris sent in a superb cross that Lockyer stooped to head beyond Pears.

Elijah Adebayo stung the palms of Pears minutes later as the game became stretched due to the desperation of Blackburn, who saw another chance go begging when Rankin-Costello’s volley deflected wide.

Luton almost landed a killer second goal with 17 minutes remaining when Morris headed a free-kick to Bradley, whose header cannoned off the crossbar.

Just as it looked like Blackburn’s season was petering out, Carter breathed new life into their hopes four minutes from time with a towering header to convert Sorba Thomas’ corner.

Szmodics almost won it with a spectacular volley that crashed off the underside of the crossbar but Rovers head into the final day of the season with it all to play for.

