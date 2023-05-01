Jon Dahl Tomasson laments Blackburn’s lack of goals despite clinching late draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jon Dahl Tomasson laments Blackburn’s lack of goals despite clinching late draw

By Press Association
Jon Dahl Tomasson’s Blackburn clinched a late point against Luton (Martin Rickett/PA)
Jon Dahl Tomasson lamented the “same old story” of a lack of goals despite Blackburn snatching a late 1-1 Sky Bet Championship draw against Luton.

Blackburn’s play-off ambitions looked over after Tom Lockyer’s low header early in the second half punished wasteful Rovers in their penultimate match of the normal season.

Sonny Bradley hit the woodwork before Hayden Carter’s first-ever Rovers goal secured what could be a vital point in the play-off shake-up. They almost won it in stoppage time when Sammie Szmodics’ volley rattled the woodwork.

Rovers are winless in eight but a win at Millwall next week could move them back into the top six, if other results go their way.

Tomasson said he would have settled for this position but could not hide his disappointment at missed chances.

He said: “The feeling is disappointment and a bit frustrating that we didn’t get the win that we deserved.

“On the other hand, we played against a very good side who went 1-0 up.

“(We were) relieved to get the goal but if you look at the whole game, I think we were in control first half, creating chances and scoring opportunities.

“It’s the same old story, lack of goals of course. But the performance at this level – and that late in the season with this squad, who are not used to playing for the play-offs – I think it was brilliant.

“Great that we got the equaliser which we deserved and then could you imagine if Sammie’s hit went flying in instead of hitting the bar.

“We have one final left. Who wouldn’t have taken this situation that we can play for the play-offs in the last game of the season after a long season? I would for sure have taken it.”

Third-placed Luton are unbeaten away in 2023 and Rob Edwards praised their character despite having an eye on the play-offs already.

He said: “I was pleased with the second-half reaction.

“I thought we were, by our standards, average in the first half. It’s a challenge at the moment.

“It’s quite difficult. We know what’s coming, but at the same time we know these are really important big games. We want to try and keep that impetus.

“We want to try and keep momentum. We were just off it a little bit in that first half. We had a few words at half-time.

“It’s probably the most frustrated I’ve been at half-time since we’ve arrived and I was really pleased with the character and the reaction we got in the second half.

“Frustrated to not see it out later on with a set-piece but a draw is probably a fair result I would say.

“We’ve performed very well consistently and that’s really pleasing, to take that into really big games, that’s important.”

