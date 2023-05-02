Football rumours: Arsenal look to meet with Declan Rice at end of season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Arsenal look to meet with Declan Rice at end of season

By Press Association
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is hoping to meet with England and West Ham star Declan Rice as soon as the season ends as the club is hopeful of securing the midfielder’s signature. (Zac Goodwin, PA)
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is hoping to meet with England and West Ham star Declan Rice as soon as the season ends as the club is hopeful of securing the midfielder’s signature. (Zac Goodwin, PA)

What the papers say

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is hoping to meet with England and West Ham star Declan Rice, 24, as soon as the season ends, with the Gunners eager to secure the £100million-rated midfielder’s signature, the Mirror said.

Arsenal are also looking to add depth to their side as they consider a bid for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, who has played three games for England and captained Palace on several occasions, according to the Daily Mail.

Crystal Palace v Norwich City – Premier League – Selhurst Park
Arsenal and Tottenham have expressed interest in signing Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi. (Steven Paston, PA)

Tottenham have also showed interest in the 22-year-old who has played 78 times for Palace since moving from Chelsea in 2021.

If Southampton get relegated  captain James Ward-Prowse could be on the move, with Tottenham and Newcastle both waiting to see what price tag gets put on the England international midfielder, the Daily Mail said.

The Mirror says Manchester United are reportedly considering signing Roma striker Tammy Abraham as an alternative if they cannot tempt Harry Kane away from Tottenham this summer.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Michael Olise: Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson said the club could struggle to keep the 21-year-old French winger, with Arsenal and Paris St Germain reportedly among those interested, the Evening Standard said.

Crystal Palace v West Ham United – Premier League – Selhurst Park
Roy Hodgson said the Eagles should be wary of Michael Olise (pictured) leaving the club as rivals circle (John Walton, PA)

Randal Kolo Muani : The Eintracht Frankfurt forward is reportedly being chased by Manchester United and Bayern Munich as both clubs look to sign the 24-year-old France international.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The Aida Aura. Image: Wikkimedia Commons.
Port of Aberdeen: All you need to know ahead of the first cruise ship…
2
The incident involved a Flixbus and a flat-bed lorry. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Delays at Stonehaven as A92 still closed at Bridge of Muchalls 19 HOURS after…
3
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 14.10.2022 URN: CR0038896 Food and drink story on the reopening of Utopia Cafe in Inverness Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Doubt over future of popular Inverness cafe Utopia after owner announces he is stepping…
4
Donald Trump on the ground at Aberdeen Airport. Image: PA.
Donald Trump’s Aberdeenshire visit sparks renewed calls for probe into finances
5
A row has broken out over CCTV in the garden of a home in the west end of Aberdeen
Aberdeen CCTV row as ‘decade-long’ war between west end neighbours reaches boiling point
5
6
David Smith was driving a blue Ford Transit van when he was stopped by police. Image: Shutterstock.
Worker whose van was ‘reeking of cannabis’ is disqualified from driving
7
The Montrose Playhouse opened in 2021, passionately supported by locals (Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson)
Len Ironside: Community-focused Montrose Playhouse is a great example of what Aberdeen’s Belmont cinema…
8
A memorable day for Siberia Bar. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
20 pictures from Siberia Bar & Hotel’s 2023 May Day celebrations in Aberdeen
9
Kilcluan House will be upgraded to meet modern living demands.
New purpose for Elgin offices, transformation of Georgian home and new home for coffee…
10
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Andrew Grant leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. . Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Supplied by David McPhee/DC Thomson Date; 28/04/2023
Driver caught slumped in hire van due to cocktail of drugs later caught drink-driving