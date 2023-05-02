Serena Williams announces pregnancy and shows off baby bump at Met Gala

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Serena Williams announces pregnancy and shows off baby bump at Met Gala

By Press Association
Serena Williams revealed her pregnancy at the Met Gala (Evan Agostini/AP)
Serena Williams revealed her pregnancy at the Met Gala (Evan Agostini/AP)

Serena Williams has announced she is pregnant with her second child and showed off her baby bump at New York’s Met Gala.

The retired 23-time grand slam singles winner, who shares daughter Olympia, five, with husband Alexis Ohanian, confirmed the news on Instagram on the night of the fundraising gala, famous for its extravagant fashion.

The post featured a picture of the 41-year-old alongside Reddit co-founder Ohanian in their red-carpet looks as well as several solo shots of the former tennis player cradling her belly.

Williams’ caption read: “Was so excited when [Vogue editor] Anna Wintour invited the three of us to the Met Gala.”

Ohanian, 40, posted an update of his own on Twitter, writing: “Mama & Papa love this parenting-thing, so we’re back at it and @olympiaohanian is gonna be the best Big Sister — she’s been asking & praying for this for a minute. #MetGala.

In a second post, alongside a photo of a beaded bracelet with the word ‘Papa’, he added: “Details matter. Best title I’ve ever had – better than Founder…. CEO…. PAPA.”

Entrepreneur Ohanian was one of the co-founders of National Women’s Soccer League club Angel City, with Williams also among the Los Angeles-based side’s numerous celebrity investors – a group that also includes actor Natalie Portman, singer Christina Aguilera and American World Cup winner Mia Hamm.

Ohanian and Williams also ensured Olympia had a stake in the football club when it was announced as an expansion franchise in 2020 – making the then two-year-old the youngest co-owner in professional sports.

Olympic gold medal-winning skier Lindsey Vonn, actor Michael B Jordan – a part-owner of Premier League side Bournemouth – and Nicola Peltz Beckham, daughter-in-law of former England captain David Beckham, were among the famous friends to congratulate the couple on their expanding family.

Williams’ announcement comes five months after four-time grand slam singles champion Naomi Osaka announced she was expecting her first child and was taking a break from tennis, with plans to return in 2024.

The American has frequently been candid about the difficulty of balancing life as a parent and elite athlete.

In 2020, she wrote on Instagram: “Working and being a mom is not easy. I am often exhausted, stressed, and then I go play a professional tennis match.

“We keep going. I am so proud and inspired by the women who do it day in and day out. I’m proud to be this baby’s mama.”

