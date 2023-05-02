Leeds axe director of football Victor Orta with Javi Gracia expected to follow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Leeds axe director of football Victor Orta with Javi Gracia expected to follow

By Press Association
File photo dated 11-05-2022 of Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani and director of football Victor Orta (left). Leeds have parted company with director of football Victor Orta by mutual consent. The Spaniard took up the post at Elland Road in 2017 and helped the West Yorkshire side make their long-awaited return to the Premier League three years later. Issue date: Tuesday May 2, 2023.
File photo dated 11-05-2022 of Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani and director of football Victor Orta (left). Leeds have parted company with director of football Victor Orta by mutual consent. The Spaniard took up the post at Elland Road in 2017 and helped the West Yorkshire side make their long-awaited return to the Premier League three years later. Issue date: Tuesday May 2, 2023.

Leeds have parted company with director of football Victor Orta by mutual consent – and manager Javi Gracia could soon follow him out of the exit door, with Sam Allardyce replacing him for the run-in.

This has been a poor season at Elland Road, with the club languishing 17th in the Premier League as only goal difference keeps them out of the relegation zone.

Leeds have lost four in a winless run of five matches and have made the first move of what is shaping up to be a dramatic day in West Yorkshire.

It has been reported that manager Gracia is set to be replaced after just two months in charge, with Allardyce – out of work since being relegated with West Brom in 2021 – the frontrunner to replace him.

Confirmation is expected later after a day that started with the departure of divisive director of football Orta.

The Spaniard took up the post at Elland Road in 2017 and helped the West Yorkshire side make their long-awaited return to the Premier League three years later.

But things have gone awry of late and embattled Leeds have confirmed Orta’s exit by mutual consent.

Leeds United file photo
Javi Gracia is expected to be shown the door at Leeds (Steven Paston/PA)

Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani said: “I am deeply saddened by the way that this chapter closes as Victor has been responsible for some of the best moments of my time as owner of Leeds United and I thank him and his people for all they have done in the past six years.

“However, it is clear that it is time to change direction and therefore we have agreed that Victor will leave the club.

“I understand supporters are hurt and upset, but now is a time for unity.

“We have four cup finals left to play this season and, working together, I believe we can survive.”

Allardyce looks set to be the man charged with overseeing those four matches.

AFC Bournemouth v Leeds United – Premier League – Vitality Stadium
Leeds lost 4-1 at Bournemouth at the weekend (Steven Paston/PA)

Leeds travel to leaders Manchester City on Saturday, before hosting third-placed Newcastle. A trip to West Ham and an Elland Road encounter with European hopefuls Tottenham round out the season.

Allardyce would take charge after suffering his first Premier League relegation with West Brom in 2021, when he left six months into an 18-month contract.

The 68-year-old would be Leeds’ third permanent manager of the season after Jesse Marsch and Gracia.

The latter was given a deal until the end of the season in February, leading Leeds from the bottom three to 13th by winning three of his first six games in charge.

But things unravelled under the former Watford boss during a dreadful April, which saw them lose successive home games to Crystal Palace and Liverpool 5-1 and 6-1 and concede 23 goals.

Sunday’s 4-1 defeat at Bournemouth leaves Leeds 17th and just outside the bottom three on goal difference.

