Becks’ birthday and Serena’s expecting again – Tuesday’s sporting social

Serena Williams is expecting a second child (John Walton/PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 2.

Tennis

An announcement from Serena Williams.

View this post on InstagramA post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams)

Andy Murray was "gutted" to have missed the Met Gala.

Absolutely gutted I couldn't make it to the #MetGala this year as I'm competing in France. Some of the fashion on display was simply divine. Particularly the lad dressed as a cat 🐱— Andy Murray (@andy_murray) May 2, 2023

Football

Birthday wishes for David Beckham.

View this post on InstagramA post shared by Gary Neville (@gneville2)

View this post on InstagramA post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

A very happy birthday to David Beckham! 🏴 pic.twitter.com/8zfDBF47pN— England (@England) May 2, 2023

David Rocastle was remembered on his birthday.

♥️ https://t.co/1n8HEtMdO8— Ian Wright (@IanWright0) May 2, 2023

❤️ An @Arsenal legend taken too soon. #EFL pic.twitter.com/6ECWDBFUid— EFL (@EFL) May 2, 2023

Kasper Schmeichel reflected on Monday Night Football duties.

Really enjoyed being on Monday Night Football last night. Great discussing football, goalkeeping, Leicester City and much more with @Carra23 and @DavidJonesSky 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/AQUZH2efQX— Kasper Schmeichel (@kschmeichel1) May 2, 2023

Rugby union

A third baby for Sam Warburton.

View this post on InstagramA post shared by Sam Warburton (@samwarbs)

Boxing

Job satisfaction for Joe Cordina.

I told you when I sat in the office last year before the ogawa fight, just get me the shots and leave the rest to me ☝🏽✌🏽👑🌎2X World Champion @EddieHearn @MatchroomBoxing @DAZNBoxing pic.twitter.com/Qjrn7cpEJA— Joe Cordina OLY (@JoeCordina_91) May 2, 2023

Formula One

Will Lando Norris opt for another NBA-style helmet this weekend?

There's helmet appreciation and then there's @LandoNorris 2022 Miami helmet appreciation. 😍🏀Even now, it still hits different.#MiamiGP 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/3g3CXtDrma— McLaren (@McLarenF1) May 2, 2023

Daniel Ricciardo scrubbed up well for the Met Gala.

Danny Ric rocks The Met 🔥#F1 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/0xFUxK8q6U— Formula 1 (@F1) May 2, 2023

It was like Christmas in Romain Grosjean's house.

Month of May couldn't start any better.Thank you @AlpineF1Team for bringing home my Formula 1 trophies (2 more coming 😍) pic.twitter.com/fCeCpnDTeK— Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) May 1, 2023