Lee Ndlovu nets brace as Boreham Wood reach National League play-off semi-finals

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lee Ndlovu’s first-half brace sent Boreham Wood into the National League play-off semi-finals following their 2-1 victory over Barnet.

The Wood will now face Notts County in the next round after the Magpies finished as runners-up in the table.

Barnet missed several chances, with Finley Potter going close before Idris Kanu had a header cleared from the goalmouth.

Despite a bright start from the hosts it was Boreham Wood who took the lead in the 19th minute after a fantastic cross-field pass from Chris Bush set up Ndlovu, who found the bottom-left corner.

Nathan Ashmore made a strong save to deny Kanu’s curling effort, but the Wood doubled their lead two minutes into first-half stoppage-time when Ndlovu’s shot hit the post, but the forward was able to tap home the rebound.

Harry Pritchard pulled one back for Barnet seven minutes after the break with a cool finish into the top corner from close-range.

Ashmore made a good save from Kanu before the striker fired narrowly over the crossbar, but Boreham were able to see the game out to advance.