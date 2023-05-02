Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill heaps praise on loanee Rob Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill heaps praise on loanee Rob Street

By Press Association
Steve Cotterill praised matchwinner Rob Street (Simon Marper/PA)
Steve Cotterill praised matchwinner Rob Street (Simon Marper/PA)

Steve Cotterill paid tribute to matchwinner Rob Street as Shrewsbury ended their home campaign with a 2-1 victory over Bristol Rovers.

The Crystal Palace loanee doubled Town’s advantage after captain and ex-Rovers star Luke Leahy headed the opening goal after three minutes on his 100th appearance for the club.

Middlesbrough loanee Josh Coburn ended his near four-month goal drought with a 70th-minute reply for the visitors.

But Rovers’ hopes of avoiding a sixth game without victory ended with a miss by substitute Luca Hoole and a fine save from Marko Marosi to deny Coburn a second.

“It was brilliant for Rob,” said Cotterill after Shrewsbury’s first win in nine and Street’s fourth goal of the season after 53 minutes. “He hasn’t trained this week from the game last weekend.

“And he went to his granddad’s funeral this morning (Tuesday) then drove up from London.

“He deserves a large amount of credit for playing. I couldn’t be happier for him.

“He works a lot on it (finishing) but a lot of it is confidence. It is all well and good him coming from Crystal Palace but he hadn’t played at League One level.”

On the three points to lift Shrewsbury into the top half of the table, Cotterill added: “It is nice to hear ‘excellent win’ because it has been a long time coming.

“Look at them making five substitutes. Their calibre of subs would be in our starting line-up.

“It must be a delight for Joey to have a squad that size.

“They have a budget that is probably twice ours. But we have taken four points out of six off Bristol Rovers and that’s a good return.”

Rovers boss Joey Barton said: “We lost the game so I don’t want to be too negative towards Shrewsbury.

“We have got to defend our box better. In the first five minutes we were a goal down and that gave them something to hang onto.

“Stats are only a pointer towards a performance, the main one being we lost 2-1.

“But when we got our more technical players on the pitch, we took control,” added Barton who introduced five replacements in one go after Shrewsbury went 2-0 up.

“We were in the ascendancy towards the back end of the game.

“Part of the strategy was to open up late in the game. But we didn’t envisage being two goals down to a team like Shrewsbury.

“There were loads of good things but it encapsulates the season in a nutshell.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police have taped off a section of Langstane Place. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Man, 22, taken to hospital after Aberdeen city centre assault
2
The fuel spillage caused significant damage to the A92. Image: Amey
A92 at Bridge of Muchalls not due to fully reopen until Thursday after bus…
3
Donald Trump on the ground at Aberdeen Airport. Image: PA.
Donald Trump’s Aberdeenshire visit sparks renewed calls for probe into finances
3
4
Sean Donegan. Image: DC Thomson
Man ‘took offence’ at woman’s lack of underwear and punched friend who was giving…
5
The tanker left the A82 Inverness to Fort William road and crashed down a ditch near Torlundy. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Tanker crashes into a ditch on the A82 near Torlundy
6
The Aida Aura. Image: Wikkimedia Commons.
Port of Aberdeen: All you need to know ahead of the first cruise ship…
7
The AIDAaura berthed at Aberdeen's new South Harbour this morning. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Abereen’s new harbour hailed as ‘another piece of the tourism jigsaw’ after welcoming first…
3
8
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Knight Frank office market report Picture shows; Aberdeen harbour. Aberdeen. Supplied by Knight Frank Date; Unknown
Man in dock over Aberdeen Harbour forklift joyride incident
9
Huntly Street, pictured, is inside the Aberdeen LEZ. This artist's impression shows what the LEZ signs could end up looking like. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen LEZ: What I learned checking 300 cars to see if they’ll be banned
10
AberNecessities donation
Aberdeen energy firm donates £20,000 to provide beds for north-east children