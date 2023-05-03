On This Day in 2021 – Mark Selby beats Shaun Murphy to clinch fourth world title By Press Association May 3 2023, 6.02am Share On This Day in 2021 – Mark Selby beats Shaun Murphy to clinch fourth world title Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/5683591/on-this-day-in-2021-mark-selby-beats-shaun-murphy-to-clinch-fourth-world-title/ Copy Link Mark Selby celebrates his 2021 world championship triumph in Sheffield (Zac Goodwin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Mark Selby claimed his fourth World Snooker Championship title on this day in 2021. Selby beat Shaun Murphy 18-15 at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield to collect £500,000 in prize money. A fourth world triumph took 37-year-old Selby to within three Crucible crowns of Stephen Hendry’s record of seven. England’s Mark Selby celebrates after beating Shaun Murphy to win the 2021 World Snooker Championship (Zac Goodwin/PA) “To win it once against Ronnie O’Sullivan for the first time was a dream come true,” Selby said. “To win it four times is something I could only have dreamed of. “Every time you get to a world final you always try your hardest. “It’s such a tough tournament to get there and you never know whether it’s going to be your last.” Murphy lost 18-15 to Selby in Sheffield (Zac Goodwin/PA) Murphy’s resolve in a high-quality encounter was finally ended by Selby breaks of 66, 68 and 120. “Mark is super-granite, unfortunately for me,” Murphy said. “I started well but he went into super-hard mode.” The concluding sessions of the Championship saw a capacity crowd return to a major UK sporting event for the first time since March 2020 and the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close