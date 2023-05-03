Over a third of female athletes have ignored missed periods, survey finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Over a third of female athletes have ignored missed periods, survey finds

By Press Association
Pippa Woolven, whose Project RED-S group has helped produce a new report on female athlete health, was diagnosed with RED-S in 2017 (Dave Thompson/PA)
Pippa Woolven, whose Project RED-S group has helped produce a new report on female athlete health, was diagnosed with RED-S in 2017 (Dave Thompson/PA)

Thirty-six per cent of female athletes have ignored missed periods thinking it was normal or in some cases beneficial for an active person, a new survey has found.

The Female Athlete Health Report from Project RED-S and Kyniska Advocacy focused on responses from 769 athletes in the UK assigned female sex at birth to questions concerning their menstrual cycle and body image.

It also found 30 per cent of respondents had been told by a medical professional that period abnormalities were “normal” given their activity level.

The report stated this indicated GPs and other healthcare professionals “were not sufficiently informed about the potentially serious health implications of irregular/missed periods”.

Common reasons for menstrual dysfunction include low energy availability, polycystic ovary syndrome, an overactive thyroid or heart disease.

The absence of menstruation is also a key symptom of Relative Energy Deficiency in Sport (RED-S). It is a condition which can affect elite and non-elite athletes, and is characterised by low energy availability due to a calorie deficit.

Pippa Woolven is a former track and field athlete and co-founder of Project RED-S, who helped to develop the Female Athlete Health Report.

Woolven struggled with fatigue, injuries and low moods during her career but was consistently given the all-clear by medics to continue competing. She was finally diagnosed with RED-S in 2017 and retired in 2021.

Woolven said: “RED-S carries widespread and often life-changing health and performance consequences to athletes of any age, gender, ability or activity. Historically, it has been misunderstood, undiagnosed and untreated. We’re here to help push for change across all levels of sport.”

RED-S can lead to irreparable damage, impairing almost every system in the body if left untreated.

Woolven, right, retired in 2021
Woolven, left, retired in 2021 (Martin Rickett/PA)

The report found less than 50 per cent of respondents had heard of RED-S before taking the survey.

One athlete who completed the survey said: “My GP told me it was normal to miss my period. I had every RED-S symptom, but because none of them were ‘that bad’, my doctors and coach just let me carry on. I thought it was just part of being an athlete.”

The report also looked at athlete body image.

Seventy four per cent of the survey group agreed that they had “felt as though they did not look like an athlete”, 50 per cent said they had consciously restricted their food intake in order to improve their performance, while 52 per cent said they did so in order “to fit in or look the part in their sport”.

The report found 91 per cent agreed that they had worried about how many calories they were eating, with 19 per cent admitting these worries occurred “all the time”.

Fifty-three per cent of athletes said they had received comments about their body, with athletes receiving those comments four times more likely to restrict their food intake.

One respondent said: “When I was deep in anorexia, someone actually said to me ‘you’re looking like a real runner these days’.

“I was so unwell and so underweight, yet someone felt the need to make that comment.”

The report also looked at how athletes get health information. It found only four per cent had received specific female health support from a national sports governing body, with 49 per cent saying they had looked on the internet for information and advice.

The report recommends mandatory, centralised and comprehensive coach education on female health to be embedded within all coaching qualifications at all levels, after the survey found athletes who felt their coaches were uninformed suffered 36 per cent more RED-S symptoms.

It also called for the creation of an athlete-led female health, body image, eating disorder and RED-S support network, widespread distribution of an online female athlete health toolkit for athletes and parents to be used from an athlete’s first entry into sport.

General practitioners should be provided with a resource to better understand specific female athlete health concerns, including RED-S, the report recommended.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Shelves full of stock in Nisbets
Aberdeen city centre shop owned by millionaire businessman to close
2
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Missing Aberdeenshire woman with pink hair found safe and well
3
An Openreach engineer at work. Image: Openreach.
Openreach: Next locations for full-fibre broadband in north and north-east
4
The Hollywood-style sign popped up overnight. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Giant and ‘bold’ selfie-friendly Aberdeen letters to illuminate Castlegate
5
The fuel spillage caused significant damage to the A92. Image: Amey
One lane of A92 at Bridge of Muchalls finally reopens 41 hours after crash…
2
6
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 1st May '18 The MSC Cruise Ship, MSC Meraviglia, yesterday (Tues) paid her visit to the United Kingdom with a visit to Invergordon. She visits Kirkwall today (Wednsday). Passengers make the most of their time onboard.
If Aberdeen wants to know what to expect from a new cruise ship boom,…
7
Luis 'Duk' Lopes of Aberdeen celebrates his second goal against Hearts a few weeks ago. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen chief Alan Burrows says ‘we’ll fight to keep star players’, and reveals club…
8
Featured image for a Highland League story about the proposed introduction of a Conference League between the SPFL and the Highland League. Image created by DCT Design Desk on 2/5/2023
Exclusive: Highland League views on proposed Conference League – as club director says it’s…
2
9
CR0041893 Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image shows Jason Harris leaving court. Tuesday 28th March 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Passenger who caused airline to do a £7,000 runway U-turn handed fine
10
The AIDAaura berthed at Aberdeen's new South Harbour this morning. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Abereen’s new harbour hailed as ‘another piece of the tourism jigsaw’ after welcoming first…
3