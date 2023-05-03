Exeter not to blame for Wales’ Joe Hawkins missing World Cup – Rob Baxter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Exeter not to blame for Wales’ Joe Hawkins missing World Cup – Rob Baxter

By Press Association
Rob Baxter says Exeter did nothing wrong over the move that has ruled Joe Hawkins out of World Cup selection for Wales (Steve Haag/PA)
Rob Baxter says Exeter did nothing wrong over the move that has ruled Joe Hawkins out of World Cup selection for Wales (Steve Haag/PA)

Rob Baxter says Exeter do not shoulder responsibility for Wales centre Joe Hawkins’ controversial World Cup omission.

Hawkins was left out of Wales’ preliminary World Cup training squad on Monday following his move from Ospreys to Exeter.

The 20-year-old will join the Devon club this summer and, with five caps, has less than the 25 needed to continue at international level and play outside Wales.

Wales v Ireland – Guinness Six Nations – Principality Stadium
Wales centre Joe Hawkins will miss the World Cup after signing for Exeter (Nigel French/PA)

National-team head coach Warren Gatland said he was “disappointed” to lose Hawkins for the World Cup in France later this year after Wales’ Professional Rugby Board told him he was ineligible upon studying documentation over the timing of his move to England.

Hawkins, who was first named in a national squad in October 2022 and made his debut against Australia the following month, could still have been deemed available for Wales by eligibility rules if he was uncapped when he signed his Exeter contract.

Exeter rugby director Baxter said: “We don’t take any responsibility because we approached it completely with open arms, with the anticipation that he would play for Wales.

“We felt that we had got everything in place we needed to. We complied with what we were asked to do with the information we had.

“Obviously Wales feel there’s stuff that doesn’t prove certain dates and times that they wanted.

“We haven’t done anything wrong, we certainly haven’t broken any rules.

“I think what will surprise people is how early we looked at Joe. He was playing under-20s rugby and I was watching those games with players we’ve got here.

“We’ve been looking at him for years basically. Whatever has happened has happened, but we’ll get on with it and support Joe in what he wants to do.”

The spotlight was shone on Wales’ eligibility rules after Gatland named a 54-man squad that, while omitting Hawkins, did include former England prop Henry Thomas, France-bound Dragons forward Will Rowlands and Japan-based Cory Hill.

Rugby Union – 2015 RBS Six Nations – Ireland v England – England Training Session – Pennyhill Park Hotel
Former England prop Henry Thomas has been named in Wales’ preliminary World Cup squad, despite playing his club rugby in France (Mike Egerton/PA)

Thomas, capped seven times by England between 2013 and 2014, has served World Rugby’s stand down period of three years to represent another country.

The 31-year-old Montpellier tighthead has not been capped by Wales, so is not affected by the 25-cap criteria.

Thomas would, however, have to play in Wales after his current Montpellier deal expires should he be capped in the meantime.

Rowlands has won 23 caps and his registration will remain in Wales before he joins Paris-based Racing 92 next season.

England v Wales – Guinness Six Nations – Twickenham Stadium
Racing 92-bound Will Rowlands (left) is two appearances short of reaching the 25-cap criteria to continue representing Wales while playing abroad (Mike Egerton/PA)

Two World Cup warm-up games against England and another with South Africa in August could take Rowlands to the 25-cap mark.

Asked if he was surprised by Hawkins’ World Cup omission, Baxter said he was a “little bit”, but added: “It certainly isn’t my place to be critical of the WRU (Welsh Rugby Union).

“I’ve got to be very careful without knowing in depth what the situation is in Wales, what the regions’ thoughts are on it.

“There is a lot going on within rugby across the world, a lot going on in the Premiership.

“But if Wales decide they don’t want to take Joe to the World Cup then that’s their decision.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Shelves full of stock in Nisbets
Aberdeen city centre shop owned by millionaire businessman to close
2
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Row over bus access to Aberdeen bus station Picture shows; FlixBus managing director Andreas Schorling. don't know. Supplied by Media House International Date; Unknown
Bus battle leaves budget operator out on the streets in Aberdeen
2
3
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New Food Warehouse supermarket opening in Aberdeen Picture shows; Berryden retail park in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by CBRE Date; Unknown
New supermarket and owner for Aberdeen’s Berryden retail park
4
Work has started on the demolition of the community centre in Aberdeen's Leadside Road.
End of an eyesore: Derelict Aberdeen community centre finally demolished… 25 YEARS after its…
5
Luis 'Duk' Lopes of Aberdeen celebrates his second goal against Hearts a few weeks ago. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen chief Alan Burrows says ‘we’ll fight to keep star players’, and reveals club…
6
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Five people have been arrested and convicted for their part in drugs offences and organised crime in Aberdeen. In 2020, officers from North East Division?s Organised Crime Unit launched Operation Dismantle, targeting a criminal group involved in county lines and organised crime. Over a six-month period, between February and July 2020, officers pieced together evidence of a county line supply of crack cocaine and heroin from London to Aberdeen, at addresses predominantly throughout Aberdeen City Centre and Rosemount Picture shows; From left: Gavion Smith and Zamar Green. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Aberdeen organised crime group dismantled by anti-drugs operation
7
This gorgeous granite home is on the market in Aberdeen's Stanley Street. Photos supplied by Raeburn, Christie, Clark & Wallace.
Superb six bedroom granite townhouse on the market for £460,000 in Aberdeen’s west end
8
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Missing Aberdeenshire woman with pink hair found safe and well
9
Rosehill Roundabout closed for 12 nights. Image: Google Maps.
Disruption expected as Aberdeen roundabout closes for overnight resurfacing
10
Kirkhill School Nursery is located in the grounds of Kirkhill Primary School, pictured above, in Kincorth. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen nursery told to make improvements after children return home ‘feeling hungry’