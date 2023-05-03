Wales’ Euro 2016 stars have paved way for youth-level success, says U17 boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wales’ Euro 2016 stars have paved way for youth-level success, says U17 boss

By Press Association
Wales feel they are profiting from their success at Euro 2016 with a talented generation of Under-17 players (Mike Egerton/PA)
Wales feel they are profiting from their success at Euro 2016 with a talented generation of Under-17 players (Mike Egerton/PA)

Wales feel the legacy left by Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey and others at Euro 2016 has been integral to them qualifying for a first major youth tournament for over 40 years.

Later this month Wales will join the likes of England, France and Germany at the UEFA European Under-17 Championship finals in Hungary.

It is the first time Wales have qualified for a youth championship since a side featuring Mark Hughes reached the U18 European Championships in 1981.

Wales – UEFA Euro 2016 – Wales Homecoming
Wales’ Euro 2016 semi-finalists came back as heroes and have left a tangible legacy on Welsh football (Simon Galloway/PA)

“You talk about legacy and look at Euro 2016 (when Wales reached the semi-finals) and what players like Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey did there,” said Wales U17 manager Craig Knight.

“These boys would have been eight, nine, 10 years of age at the time watching the tournament and that success would have resonated with them.

“It’s really real for those boys and the pathway is there to progress from a young age.

“It’s a real chance for these boys to perform on an international stage and that should motivate them and players at home.”

Wales have topped two qualifying groups to reach Hungary, finishing above the likes of Croatia, Scotland and Sweden.

The squad includes Leeds defender Charlie Crew, Manchester United striker Gabriele Biancheri and Plymouth winger Freddie Issaka, who became the Pilgrims’ youngest ever player at the age of 15 in August 2021.

Qualification has maintained the feel-good factor in Welsh football after the men’s national team qualified for the 2022 World Cup, their first for 64 years, after reaching the last two European Championships.

There has also been huge development in the women’s game and Wales reached a World Cup play-off for the first time in their history last October.

Wales v Latvia – UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying – Group D – Cardiff City Stadium
Wales captain Aaron Ramsey has congratulated the under-17 side on qualification for their European Championships (David Davies/PA)

Knight said: “You have to keep aspiring to be the best you can, developing and evolving our environment.

“When we hosted the elite round of European qualifying we were staying at the same hotel as the first-team squad, who were flying out to Croatia and coming back for the Latvia game.

“The whole first-team coaching staff attended the Scotland game and watched training.

“Two of the boys took part in one of their training sessions because they needed an extra couple of numbers.

“Alfie Tuck, who scored the goal against Iceland, was stopped in the foyer by Aaron Ramsey, who congratulated him on his ‘great strike’.

“That’s how close we are, side by side with the senior side, and the boys feel it.”

Wales have been drawn against hosts Hungary, the Republic of Ireland and Poland this month.

The four semi-finalists will qualify for the 2023 FIFA U17 World Cup later this year, along with the winners of a play-off between the two beaten quarter-finals with the best record in the group stage.

