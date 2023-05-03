Hearts focused on boosting European hopes – interim manager Steven Naismith

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hearts interim manager Steven Naismith will take no motivation from spoiling a Celtic title party on Sunday with his focus purely on boosting his side’s European hopes.

Celtic will clinch the cinch Premiership title if they triumph at Tynecastle but Hearts also have plenty to play for as they chase Aberdeen for the lucrative third place and bid to hold off the challenge of Hibernian and St Mirren below them.

Naismith told Sky Sports News: “Celtic have been the best team over the season. They will go on to win the league, but our mindset is about us and what we can do.

“We have the games from now to the end of the season to try and get in European places. That’s got to be our focus. Whether Celtic win the league or not is irrelevant to us.”

Hearts beat Ross County 6-1 in Naismith’s first game in charge at Tynecastle and he knows that utilising their home games could be crucial in achieving their aims for the season.

“They will play a big part,” he said. “When the split fixtures came out, it’s a big benefit to us that we have got three home games.

“Our home result since I took over, in the Ross County game, was very good. It was a great day for everybody and we have got to show the same enthusiasm to play, aggressiveness to play in the opposition half.

“These are the key things we need to do at home which give us the best chance of winning games.”