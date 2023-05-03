Ineos Grenadiers open to launching women’s road racing team in coming years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Ineos Grenadiers open to launching women’s road racing team in coming years

By Press Association
Ineos Grenadiers deputy team principal Rod Ellingworth has said the British outfit could soon launch a women’s team (Peter Byrne/PA)
Ineos Grenadiers deputy team principal Rod Ellingworth has said the British outfit could soon launch a women’s team (Peter Byrne/PA)

Ineos Grenadiers’ deputy team principal Rod Ellingworth has said the British outfit is open to launching a women’s road racing team in the next couple of years.

The Grenadiers, founded in 2010 as Team Sky and boasting one of the biggest budgets in the sport, have long faced questions over potential investment in a women’s squad – something rival teams including Trek-Segafredo, Jumbo-Visma and Movistar have done with considerable success.

In 2021 the team’s former chief executive Fran Millar said the idea had been discussed as far back as 2012 but rejected at board level by Sky, which backed the team until Sir Jim Racliffe’s Ineos took over in 2019.

The Grenadiers last year signed French mountain bike world champion Pauline Ferrand-Prevot to their off-road roster, making her their first female rider, but Ellingworth has now said they are open to further expansion into women’s racing.

“We’re certainly looking at moving forward,” Ellingworth said. “Obviously bringing Pauline in at the back end of last year, purposefully bringing Pauline in to support her in her Olympic mountain bike campaign.

“She made a brilliant start last week (winning at the French Cup in Gueret) in the world champion’s jersey and she’s been a fantastic addition to the team, so we’re moving in the right direction.”

Ferrand-Prevot, 31, was a world champion on the road in 2014 and has talked of returning to the discipline after the Paris Olympics next summer.

Asked if she might be able to do that in an Ineos jersey, Ellingworth added: “Why not? I’ve always said, you’ve got to follow riders’ dreams and ambitions. You get hold of a rider with really big ambitions and see where they want to go.

“You decide then as a team, are you going to go on that journey or not? If Pauline had the ambition of riding the Tour de France or whatever in the future then what a great story that would be.”

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Three
Rod Ellingworth said the signing of multi-discipline champion Tom Pidcock had helped push the team’s expansion (Jasper Jacobs/PA)

Ineos expanded into off-road racing when they signed Tom Pidcock, the men’s Olympic mountain bike champion and former cyclo-cross world champion, for the start of the 2021 season, and Ellingworth said further expansion could follow.

“There’s no real barrier,” he said. “It’s just a focus thing, the focus of the team and the direction we want go in.

“What we decided a little while back was to broaden out and that was with the mountain bike team with Tom and his ambitions across different disciplines within the sport, then bringing Pauline in.

“I think we’re showing we are looking to spread our wings and do some other things. I think for us all it’s to not just be doing the same things year on year. We’re an ambitious team with ambitious goals and we want to keep moving forward. I think we shall be going in the right direction.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Shelves full of stock in Nisbets
Aberdeen city centre shop owned by millionaire businessman to close
2
Kirkhill School Nursery is located in the grounds of Kirkhill Primary School, pictured above, in Kincorth. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen nursery told to make improvements after children return home ‘feeling hungry’
3
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Row over bus access to Aberdeen bus station Picture shows; FlixBus managing director Andreas Schorling. don't know. Supplied by Media House International Date; Unknown
Bus battle leaves budget operator out on the streets in Aberdeen
2
4
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Missing Aberdeenshire woman with pink hair found safe and well
5
An Openreach engineer at work. Image: Openreach.
Openreach: Next locations for full-fibre broadband in north and north-east
2
6
Rosehill Roundabout closed for 12 nights. Image: Google Maps.
Disruption expected as Aberdeen roundabout closes for overnight resurfacing
7
The Hollywood-style sign popped up overnight. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Giant and ‘bold’ selfie-friendly Aberdeen letters to illuminate Castlegate
8
Caley Jags striker Billy Mckay bagged a brace to see off Falkirk in Saturday's semi-final. image: SNS Group
Tea-time kick-off confirmed for Caley Thistle’s Scottish Cup final against Celtic
9
A rescue helicopter that was called to the incident involving an oil rig worker in Shetland
Oil rig worker airlifted by helicopter following injury west of Shetland
10
Sam McGuire
Inverness man Sam McGuire missing for nearly a week