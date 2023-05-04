Stephen Robinson praises Ryan Flynn after St Mirren midfielder extends contract

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stephen Robinson highlighted the virtues of Ryan Flynn after the midfielder triggered an extension clause in his contract which sees him remain at St Mirren next season.

The 34-year-old is the Paisley side’s longest-serving first-team player having joined the club in January 2018 when the Buddies were on their way to winning promotion to the cinch Premiership.

Flynn has made 139 appearances for St Mirren – 23 this season – and has taken his first steps into coaching after undertaking his UEFA B Licence.

He joins the likes of Greg Kiltie, Marcus Fraser, Mark O’Hara, Trevor Carson and Richard Taylor in extending their contracts in recent months and St Mirren manager Robinson is delighted.

He told the club’s official website: “Ryan brings vast experience and quality to the club.

“He’s shown he can still go into the team and do well in numerous positions.

“As a squad player, he’s fantastic, and as an experienced professional, he’s exactly what we need at the football club.

“He’ll get involved in a little bit of the coaching in the first team as well and I want him to be a part of what we are doing.

“It’s vital to have experienced players. They dictate the tempo of training, the gym work and the attitude around the place.

“The older boys in the squad are the ones who do a bit for me in terms of helping manage the players and it’s important he stayed given his quality and what he offers on the pitch as well.”