Football salutes ‘Beast in Blue’ Erling Haaland – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 4.

Football

Erling Haaland celebrated his Premier League goals record.

𝟯𝟱 Premier League goals 🤩 A big thank you to everyone for the support, nothing happens without you all, we don't stop here! 💙 pic.twitter.com/5MJqSbH0T4 — Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) May 3, 2023

One more final won. Full focus on our targets but we must celebrate what our boy @ErlingHaaland achieved today! All the talent in the world but without the energy and forward thinking this couldn’t be done. Congratulations Big Erl! Let’s gooo👊🏼🩵 pic.twitter.com/xyS5cWfyIW — Rúben Dias (@rubendias) May 3, 2023

Perfect night at the Etihad 💙 Congrats my mate @ErlingHaaland 🤝 pic.twitter.com/t7kfhwPJGe — Phil Foden (@PhilFoden) May 3, 2023

A goal and a clean sheet, feels good to be back! Congratulations @ErlingHaaland what an achievement 👏🔥 pic.twitter.com/YQ7PR73cp0 — Nathan Aké (@NathanAke) May 3, 2023

Wait until he adapts to Premier League football. https://t.co/ACFCy7YuFe — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 3, 2023

What did I tell you @ErlingHaaland ?? 🤐🤣🫶🏻 what a boy! Unbelievable achievement brother!! Great win again for the boys! Onto Saturday ⚽️💙 pic.twitter.com/EiqpO2Rtuf — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) May 3, 2023

He's a record breaker & a history maker 🔥 What a season for @ErlingHaaland 🤖 pic.twitter.com/OLxpMo611o — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) May 3, 2023

The Beast in Blue 🦁#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/P2W7sx7Ygf — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) May 3, 2023

Couldn’t have wanted it to go to a nicer guy. It’s only taken 28 years!!!! He’s the best 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/r803OWZHKk — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) May 3, 2023

Goalscoring like we’ve never seen before. Congratulations on another record, @ErlingHaaland ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/NbHPX5AQUM — Premier League (@premierleague) May 3, 2023

Rio Ferdinand was enjoying his cake.

I had a motto growing up that said, "if I play one minute of professional football then I would die a happy man." Joining the @premierleague Hall of Fame is the icing on the cake! Thank you to everyone that voted! pic.twitter.com/IcPGivumWX — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) May 4, 2023

Aston Villa turned the clock back.

#OnThisDay in 1957, Aston Villa beat Manchester United at Wembley to win the FA Cup for a seventh time. 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/yzg0oVJUtF — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 4, 2023

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton played some basketball as the F1 drivers took in different sports in Miami.

Lando Norris settled on a beachball helmet for this year.

Ball is life 🏖️ pic.twitter.com/mxJWb0fL1J — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) May 4, 2023

Valtteri Bottas watched some baseball.

A golf helmet for Alex Albon.

Golf is life 😍 Florida edition outta this world 🏌️⛳ @WilliamsRacing pic.twitter.com/yiOPDtBW1j — Alex Albon (@alex_albon) May 3, 2023

Strike a pose!

Nico Hulkenberg was loving the palm trees.