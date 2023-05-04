Neil Warnock proud as Huddersfield beat drop but rules out staying on as manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neil Warnock proud as Huddersfield beat drop but rules out staying on as manager

By Press Association
Neil Warnock has overseen Huddersfield's turnaround in form
Neil Warnock has overseen Huddersfield's turnaround in form

Neil Warnock was a proud man after Huddersfield retained their place in the Sky Bet Championship with a 1-0 victory over promoted Sheffield United, but ruled out staying on as manager into next season.

The 74-year-old came out of retirement in mid-February to take on the role, with the Terriers battling to get out of the relegation zone.

However, a run of just one defeat in their last nine league matches ensured they achieved safety as Danny Ward’s stunning 25-yard strike got the job done against United with a game to spare, instead sending Reading tumbling into League One.

Warnock had previously said keeping the Terriers up would be the “greatest achievement” of his career, which has spanned over 1600 games and included eight promotions.

And he believes it was no less than the players deserved after a nail-biting 90 minutes at the John Smith’s Stadium.

“I’ll remember tonight for the rest of my life,” said Warnock. “It’s a massive achievement and I couldn’t be any prouder.

“When (Warnock’s assistant) Ronnie Jepson phoned me, he said ‘are you sure? This is the worst team I have seen’. Everyone has worked their socks off for me but I can’t do another 10 months of this. The job is done for me.

“I have great memories and didn’t want to leave having gone down.

“You can imagine relegation, jobs at stake. We looked nervous, not wanting to have a second touch. At half-time we told them what we’d been doing the last nine games and we deserved it in the end.

“Danny scored one like that for Cardiff at Forest, I said we could do with another one of those. He’s an unsung hero.

“It’s been an amazing ride. I think tonight could have converted youngsters for years to come.

“I remember watching Joe Shaw for (Sheffield) United one night and it did me. I had to be an United-ite and there will be Town fans like that tonight.”

The Blades enjoyed a promotion party of their own last month after they secured their return to the Premier League.

But they had to endure watching Huddersfield celebrate this time around and boss Paul Heckingbottom admitted it was a difficult result for his team.

“Of course we have to put it into perspective but not one of us enjoyed that,” he said. “But we’ve earned the right to be in that position.

“I can’t help how I feel after a defeat. It was evident in the second half that there was one team scrapping for survival.

“I am not going to be tough on the lads. They have been fantastic and that’s the difference when you haven’t got that edge.

“We were good first half and missed chances, but second half they played it like a Championship match.”

When asked about Warnock’s achievement of keeping the hosts up, Heckingbottom said: “Results have picked up. I have seen a lot of games and they have turned some really good teams over.

“He’s worked his magic and got what he, and the club, wanted.”

