Leeds Rhinos to honour Doddie Weir with tribute kit

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Leeds Rhinos will pay tribute to the late Doddie Weir by wearing a limited-edition kit designed in his image when they face Castleford Tigers at next month’s Magic Weekend.

Former Scotland rugby union international Weir died in November after a lengthy battle with motor neurone disease (MND), but before his death had become a mentor for Rhinos great Rob Burrow, who has also been diagnosed with MND.

The Rhinos have decided to honour the former British and Irish Lions ace on June 3 when they play against Castleford at St James’ Park in Newcastle, the city where Weir won the Premiership title, with a shirt that will carry quotes from both Burrow and Weir in addition to a Tartan design on the side panels.

John Bentley, who played for Leeds and was also a team-mate of Weir at Newcastle, said: “I love it and Doddie would have too. It’s a real tribute with the famous tartan.

“I think it is a fantastic gesture by the club, especially with the link to Rob too obviously. I am really proud to have played at Leeds and I love the link with the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation especially as the game will be played in Newcastle where we share so many wonderful memories.”

This is incredibly appreciated @leedsrhinos ! We absolutely love the shirt, and sure that Doddie would too! A class touch having his friend Bentos unveil it too 👏 Here's hoping for a great Magic Weekend & further support for MND research! — My Name'5 Doddie Foundation (@MNDoddie5) May 5, 2023

Paul Thompson, director of fundraising at My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, added: “This is a fantastic gesture by the Rhinos. The community across both codes of rugby have come together so strongly over the past six years in support of Doddie, Rob Burrow and others.”