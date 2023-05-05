Neil Warnock will consider future short-term jobs after keeping Huddersfield up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neil Warnock will consider future short-term jobs after keeping Huddersfield up

By Press Association
Neil Warnock will take a bit of time away from the game before considering another return to management (Richard Sellers/PA)
Neil Warnock will take a bit of time away from the game before considering another return to management (Richard Sellers/PA)

Neil Warnock is open to another managerial challenge in the future, but says he will only return to work towards the end of next season after masterminding Huddersfield’s Championship survival.

The 74-year-old was tempted out of retirement in mid-February by a return to one of his former clubs, with the Terriers battling to get out of the relegation zone at the time.

A run of just one defeat in nine league matches saw Huddersfield complete a remarkable turnaround, with the 1-0 home win over promoted Sheffield United on Thursday night securing their place in the Championship and in turn relegating Reading to League One.

Warnock’s long managerial career has spanned more than 1600 games and included eight promotions.

While there are no immediate plans to stay in the game and plan for the start of the new campaign with Huddersfield, Warnock hinted should another interesting opportunity present itself early in 2024, he would give it serious consideration.

“It is lovely how it happened and the fans were fantastic last night, but it was hard work, probably the hardest job I have ever had really. But it is great to come away when you when you have been successful,” Warnock said on talkSPORT.

“The new (Huddersfield) owner is coming over, I think for the game (against Reading) on Monday, and no doubt I will have a chat with him.

“If I can help them at all (with thoughts on a new manager) I will do, but  a lot of people (already) have their own ideas about things like that.

“At the minute I am just concentrated on making sure we stayed up really. It gives them a better chance of building for the future.

“It is a good club, the fans have been brilliant, so I am pleased to put a bit back into it.”

Huddersfield manager Neil Warnock
Neil Warnock will take a break before considering another return to management (Tim Goode/PA)

Warnock added: “(After the season) I am going to be doing some shows, ‘an evening with’, and I have really enjoyed them.

“I have got some in May and June, then after the one in September, that is me done and then the time is our own really – there are one or two places which (my wife) Sharon wants to go to.”

Asked if he would consider a return to management again if an opportunity came up towards the end of next season, Warnock said: “That will do me – I don’t mind the end of February, March and April, (but) I can’t work any longer than that.”

