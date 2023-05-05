Malik Tillman loan ended by injury as Michael Beale hints at permanent move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Malik Tillman loan ended by injury as Michael Beale hints at permanent move

By Press Association
Rangers manager Michael Beale confirms Malik Tillman injury (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Rangers manager Michael Beale confirms Malik Tillman injury (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Malik Tillman’s loan spell at Rangers has ended through injury as boss Michael Beale revealed Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent have not been offered new deals.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder joined the Ibrox club on loan from German giants Bayern Munich last summer with the cinch Premiership outfit having the first option to buy with the fee reported to be around £5million.

Tillman had to come off in last week’s Scottish Cup semi-final defeat by Celtic at Hampden Park which effectively ended hopes of silverware, with the hamstring injury which rules him out of the last five fixtures.

Ahead of the cinch Premiership game against Aberdeen at Ibrox on Sunday, Beale said: “Unfortunately that is the end of Malik’s season.

“He has got a hamstring injury, he has gone back to Bayern for them to have a look at him as well.

“He has had his scan. It is a hugely sad ending to the season for him because he is obviously a fine young player and he has performed well for the club so far this season.

“That (talk of permanent deal) is all still on-going in the background as well.

“Me and Malik are in a great place on a personal level.

“He’s been brilliant for the club and I think brilliant for me in my time here.

“He’s a player I think has a really high ceiling – as high as anyone I’ve worked with in my time here at Rangers.

“There’s areas of his game that at 20 years old he certainly has to brush up on but that’s why he’s come on loan.

“We said we’d park the conversation until the middle of May because there’s a lot around it. We want to get to end of the season.

“And Malik has got a say in this as well. Obviously the two clubs have been talking back and forth and there’s agreements between them.

“But the most important person is Malik. If Malik wants to be here in Glasgow then it’s something we can make happen.

“Likewise if he’s unsure…

“We’d said we’d park the conversation until the middle of May and nothing has changed on that.”

After the Hoops defeat Beale promised the “biggest rebuild in years” and gave a strong hint that striker Morelos and Kent, both out of contract in the summer, would depart the club.

The former QPR boss said: “They have been two fantastic players for the club.

“We haven’t come forward with a contract offer, both have been free to speak to other clubs for a while now.

“But in terms of the next five games they are Rangers players and they will continue to be so until anything announced officially.”

