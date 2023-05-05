Marco Silva sets Fulham points target ahead of Premier League run-in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Marco Silva sets Fulham points target ahead of Premier League run-in

By Press Association
Fulham boss Marco Silva is still pushing for 53 points (Danny Lawson/PA)
Marco Silva vowed Fulham would do everything they could to match their best-ever Premier League points tally with just four opportunities left to meet the objective.

Fulham last hit 53 points in 2008-09 under Roy Hodgson, ultimately finishing seventh that campaign.

Silva’s 10th-placed Cottagers are still eight points away from repeating that feat and have their next opportunity to move closer when they host relegation-threatened Leicester on Monday.

“We are going to fight for it,” said Silva. “We are going to fight because it’s a target for us, clearly it’s a target for us. We have 12 points to fight for and we are going to do our best.

“As always, game by game, thinking the next one will be a very good one at home at the Cottage that we want to do our best and we are going to do our best to win.

“It’s there, the target is there but realistically we are going to have to fight really hard to get it.”

Silva’s side are hoping to bounce back from three-consecutive losses, including Wednesday night’s Liverpool encounter decided by Mohamed Salah’s 39th-minute penalty – awarded following a VAR decision the Fulham boss reiterated should not have gone the Reds’ way.

He said: “Liverpool clearly didn’t deserve the result. It was a clear mistake that made us to lose the match and that penalty that I repeat is embarrassing, that decision and of course it’s up to us to react, to go again and to do our best to take the three points.”

Fulham’s second-most recent loss was at the hands of surging table-toppers Manchester City, who presented a very different challenge from the one expected from the 16th-placed Foxes on Monday.

Silva will be without midfielder Andreas Pereira and skipper Tim Ream, who were both ruled out for the rest of the season following injuries sustained in the City clash.

Dean Smith’s men are outside the drop zone on goal difference alone and Silva expects their precarious position to be a dangerous motivator come the Bank Holiday.

Dean Smith's Leicester are locked in the relegation battle
He added: “Probably the next game against Leicester will probably be even more difficult than against City and Liverpool.

“People probably don’t understand what I’m saying. I’m not saying that Leicester is a better team than the other two, that’s not what I’m saying, but they’re fighting for their lives.

“They come to play in a different way than the other two teams against us and of course, it will be a tough one, a good test, another one for us at the Cottage with our fans and of course we have to play as best as we can to win the game.”

