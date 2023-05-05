Partick Thistle snatch play-off spot with Raith draw

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scott Tiffoney struck a 68th-minute equaliser as Partick Thistle snatched a place in the Premiership play-offs with a 2-2 draw in their final cinch Championship match of the season at Raith.

Thistle took a 21st-minute lead through Darren Brownlie at Stark’s Park but Rovers pulled level before the break with a Lewis Vaughan penalty after handball by Ross Docherty.

The hosts went ahead through Scott McGill after good work by Kieran Ngwenya just before the hour but Partick quickly hit back.

Tiffoney claimed the crucial goal and ensured his side finished fourth in the table when he tucked home at the far post after Raith, who end the campaign in seventh, failed to clear.