Everton showed character needed to avoid drop in Leicester draw – Idrissa Gueye

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Everton showed character needed to avoid drop in Leicester draw – Idrissa Gueye

By Press Association
Idrissa Gueye said Everton could take confidence from Monday’s draw at Leicester (Mike Egerton/PA)
Idrissa Gueye said Everton could take confidence from Monday’s draw at Leicester (Mike Egerton/PA)

Idrissa Gueye believes Everton showed the character they will need to avoid relegation in Monday’s Premier League draw at Leicester.

In a match that some had billed as “loser goes down”, Everton took an early lead but then fell 2-1 down and needed Jordan Pickford to save a James Maddison penalty before Alex Iwobi’s equaliser earned a point.

Manager Sean Dyche has been keen to talk up the performance after Everton had 23 shots at goal, their most in a Premier League match for three-and-a-half years, and Gueye said it was something to build on ahead of Monday’s trip to Brighton at a time when confidence has been fragile.

“I think confidence is an important factor during this period of the season and it’s something we can continue to cultivate and work on,” he said on the club website. “Because we’re going to need plenty of confidence for the remaining games.

“Looking back at the season, particularly away from home, there aren’t too many examples where we’ve gone behind in the scoreline and managed to come back to earn a result. You need character to do that and I think we showed a lot of that against Leicester.

“We know it’s not easy, but we need to show that fight and that belief in ourselves. Confidence does breed better results.”

Last week Dyche voiced concern that nerves and tension were inhibiting some of his players as they fight to save their Premier League status.

Gueye said all players are used to performing under pressure, but it is clearly different at the bottom of the table.

“It would be much more pleasant if we were further up the table and challenging for trophies at the end of the season,” he said. “As players, we love to challenge ourselves and put ourselves under pressure.

“It is a great source of motivation, but it would be preferable to be higher up the league. Being footballers, we’ve become used to having to play under pressure and that’s something we’re going to have to deal with again.”

Everton have averaged a point per game since Dyche arrived at the start of February, but are now winless in their last seven matches.

But the former Burnley boss has been here before, and Gueye said he knew exactly how to handle the situation.

“He’s a really cool guy. He’s a cool manager,” he said. “I think one of the reasons he was brought in was because he knows how to manage these situations. He’s been in similar situations before and I think that’s why the club decided to bring him in.

“The smile he has and the confidence he has have managed to bring a renewed energy to the club. Not only is he instilling this joie de vivre, but he’s also giving us an intensity to go right to the end.

“We have to fight until the end. There’s time for looking at the table at the end of the season, but not currently. The training sessions have been great and they’re filling us with hope and energy ahead of each game.

“His mantra is, ‘the minimum requirement is maximum effort’, and that’s at all times. We must give it our all for the rest of the season.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New Food Warehouse supermarket opening in Aberdeen Picture shows; Berryden retail park in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by CBRE Date; Unknown
New supermarket and owner for Aberdeen’s Berryden retail park
2
Cex has been told staff will have to hold on to stock for the statutory 48 hours. It's a law designed to help police track down stolen goods. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.
Police block Aberdeen secondhand shop from selling stock more quickly over stolen goods fears
3
The skull was found in the garden of a block of flats on Heathryfold Place. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.
Teenager charged after young children find skull in Aberdeen garden
4
Katarzyna Kulaszewska leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Woman ordered to pay £150 compensation to baby after dog attack
5
The Learney Arms could be forced to close due to a noise row with a neighbour.
Only pub in Torphins facing ‘imminent closure’ as noise complaints from neighbour lead to…
4
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Danielle Downie appeared at Banff Sheriff Court.. Banff. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Drink-driver ‘thought she was fine’ to get behind wheel after daytime drinking session
7
Jinson Paul with a Masal Dosas. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Scottish Curry Awards: All the north and north-east winners
8
Police officers with beards could soon become a thing of the past. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Police officers take legal action over proposed ‘no beards’ policy
9
An Openreach engineer at work. Image: Openreach.
Openreach: Next locations for full-fibre broadband in north and north-east
2
10
Shelves full of stock in Nisbets
Aberdeen city centre shop owned by millionaire businessman to close