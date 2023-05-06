Eddie Howe not losing sleep over Liverpool’s bid to deny Newcastle top-four spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eddie Howe not losing sleep over Liverpool’s bid to deny Newcastle top-four spot

By Press Association
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is not losing sleep over Liverpool’s late charge (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is not losing sleep over Liverpool’s late charge (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Eddie Howe insists he is not losing any sleep over Liverpool’s bid to deny Newcastle a place in the Premier League top four.

Jurgen Klopp’s men, who are responsible for two of the third-placed Magpies’ four league defeats to date this season, have belatedly put together a consistent run of form, winning each of their last five matches to close to within six points.

That gap could have been reduced to just three points – albeit with the Reds having played two games more – by the time Howe’s side runs out to face Arsenal on Sunday with the chasing pack mounting a late sprint.

Eddie Howe and Jurgen Klopp are chasing the Champions League
Eddie Howe and Jurgen Klopp are chasing the Champions League (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Asked about the prospect, the 45-year-old said: “Do I lose any sleep? No, I don’t lose any sleep over it, but I’m aware that Liverpool are a top team. Does it surprise me they’re able to go on a run of wins? No.

“There are other teams there as well, but we’re not focusing on that. We haven’t done that all season. We haven’t focused on where we are, who’s around us, form of teams. We’ve just focused on ourselves and that’s all we can do.

“We have a tough run of fixtures, but I think at the same time, a great run of fixtures because every game is important. They’re great occasions and we’ll look to carry on our good form.”

Brighton’s stoppage-time win over Manchester United on Thursday evening left Newcastle two points clear of the men from Old Trafford in the race for the top four with five games each remaining.

They remain 10 better off than the Seagulls – who have a game in hand – in sixth, but victory over the Gunners would not only all-but end the visitors’ title hopes, but nudge the Magpies closer to Champions League qualification.

Alexander Isak is leading Newcastle's charge
Alexander Isak is leading Newcastle’s charge (John Walton/PA)

However Howe, whose team have won eight of their last nine games, is preparing for the battle to go to the wire.

He said: “Nothing’s done and I didn’t expect it to be done. Were competing against elite teams who will fight to the end and we have to do the same.

“Our five games we need to give our best preparation and focus to because the fight that we’re in could go right down to the end of the season.”

Howe and opposite number Mikel Arteta were involved in an angry touchline exchange during the reverse fixture in January, which ended 0-0, but the former Bournemouth boss has only respect for the Spaniard.

He said: “I’ve got a lot of resect for Mikel, he’s done an incredible job. You have to admire everything that he’s done, whether that’s recruitment, coaching, everything, so there’s a lot of respect from me to him.

“Within a game, you’ll always have moments where you come up against opponents and there’s a bit of confrontation. I think that’s natural, that’s part of the job, but there are certainly no issues from my side.”

