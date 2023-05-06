Rangers boss Michael Beale keeping an eye on the future

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Michael Beale will use Rangers’ home cinch Premiership game against Aberdeen on Sunday to think about next season but also knows results remain crucial.

The Gers last realistic chance of winning silverware in this campaign ended last weekend with their Scottish Cup semi-final defeat to champions-elect Celtic, who will retain the title and stay on course for a domestic treble with a win over Hearts at Tynecastle on Sunday.

Beale, who took over from Giovanni van Bronckhorst in November, will make changes for the visit of the in-form Dons as he takes the chance at the end of a first trophyless season in three to prepare for the future.

However, the former QPR boss knows there will be an expectant Ibrox crowd looking to be placated.

“At the end of the last two seasons there was a lot of drama,” said Beale, who will be without loan attacking midfielder Malik Tillman who has returned to parent club Bayern Munich with a hamstring problem, while Ryan Kent and Borna Barisic are also added to the injury list.

“At the end of one season you win the league, the next season you are playing a European final, you are fighting at the top end of the league and you have got the Scottish Cup (beat Hearts in final).

“But this the result of the season we have played so far. You play at Ibrox and you have 47,000 season ticket holders and they are demanding a performance against Aberdeen.

“Every time you pull on the shirt it is a huge privilege and I will be looking for things towards the group.

“We have been moving towards next year in ideas since I came in. It is about finishing this season strongly and also building for the future. That continues.

“There are five games against team around us. If we are not at it they are very dangerous games.

“We want to bounce back because we were on a fantastic run. We have had a couple of sore results and we have a team coming to Ibrox on Sunday who are on form. There is a rivalry between the two teams.

“So the players need to perform well. We want to bounce back with a strong performance and a home win.

“Definitely, we will try a few things out for sure. But I thought last week the performance was good so there was things to build on.

“There will be an opportunity for one or two if they earn it via training but there is also an opportunity for one or two that have been patient and probably deserve a go as well.”