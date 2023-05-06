Marco Silva delighted to prove Fulham’s doubters wrong with fine campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Marco Silva delighted to prove Fulham’s doubters wrong with fine campaign

By Press Association
Fulham boss Marco Silva is delighted his side have silenced doubters (Steven Paston/PA)
Fulham boss Marco Silva is delighted his side have silenced doubters (Steven Paston/PA)

Fulham boss Marco Silva is feeling smug about his side’s Premier League position after recalling pre-season predictions that they were destined for relegation.

This might be one of the closest survival battles in recent memory, but last season’s Championship winners are not one of the teams worrying about a potentially heart-breaking end to the campaign.

Instead, Silva’s men are 10th, maintaining their top-half status despite picking up just seven points in their last 10 league contests.

He said: “You have to be pleased. You have to be really proud, because I knew what everyone was saying at the beginning of the season about Fulham. I knew we were the favourites (to be relegated).

“Some people even without a doubt said we will be the first ones to get relegated, and of course we have to be pleased. Not because of what the people said, because they have to comment, they have to give their opinions, but much more for ourselves.

“Firstly for our fans because the last two seasons in the Premier League they were really tough for them, and they deserve much more, and the other because I believe, and I said from the last days of last season that I felt that this football club belongs in the Premier League and we showed that during the season.”

In Leicester, Fulham face an opponent in a very different fight from leaders Manchester City and Europe-chasing Liverpool, who got the better of Silva’s side in their most recent meetings, but the Portuguese intends to approach Monday’s meeting with the same overall philosophy.

He said: “In terms of preparation nothing is different. We always prepare ourselves the same way, with different strategies, of course.

“Against City we knew that we probably wouldn’t have the ball as often as we would like, Liverpool more or less the same thing even if they are slightly different.

“And against Leicester of course playing at the Cottage we are going to try to have control of the game even though you know you are going to face a team with a lot of quality around the pitch.

“It will be a different game definitely than the previous two matches but it will be a tough game in the same way. The approach will be the same. We are going to prepare ourselves to be at our best level.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New Food Warehouse supermarket opening in Aberdeen Picture shows; Berryden retail park in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by CBRE Date; Unknown
New supermarket and owner for Aberdeen’s Berryden retail park
2
Cex has been told staff will have to hold on to stock for the statutory 48 hours. It's a law designed to help police track down stolen goods. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.
Police block Aberdeen secondhand shop from selling stock more quickly over stolen goods fears
3
The skull was found in the garden of a block of flats on Heathryfold Place. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.
Teenager charged after young children find skull in Aberdeen garden
4
Katarzyna Kulaszewska leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Woman ordered to pay £150 compensation to baby after dog attack
5
The Learney Arms could be forced to close due to a noise row with a neighbour.
Only pub in Torphins facing ‘imminent closure’ as noise complaints from neighbour lead to…
4
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Danielle Downie appeared at Banff Sheriff Court.. Banff. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Drink-driver ‘thought she was fine’ to get behind wheel after daytime drinking session
7
Jinson Paul with a Masal Dosas. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Scottish Curry Awards: All the north and north-east winners
8
Police officers with beards could soon become a thing of the past. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Police officers take legal action over proposed ‘no beards’ policy
9
An Openreach engineer at work. Image: Openreach.
Openreach: Next locations for full-fibre broadband in north and north-east
2
10
Shelves full of stock in Nisbets
Aberdeen city centre shop owned by millionaire businessman to close