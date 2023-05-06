Ange Postecoglou knows Celtic need to earn win at Hearts to secure title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ange Postecoglou knows Celtic need to earn win at Hearts to secure title

By Press Association
Ange Postecoglou aims to be celebrating at Tynecastle (PA)
Ange Postecoglou aims to be celebrating at Tynecastle (PA)

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou believes clinching the title will be even more beautiful if they seal it by overcoming a tough test at Tynecastle.

The cinch Premiership champions are 13 points ahead of Rangers going into the final five fixtures and will retain the title if they beat Hearts on Sunday.

Rangers kick off 45 minutes later at home to in-form Aberdeen and there are several scenarios where Celtic could be crowned champions when they are getting changed or on the bus back to Glasgow.

So Postecoglou is keen to wrap up proceedings with a victory against a Hearts side who beat Ross County 6-1 in their previous home game, which was interim manager Steven Naismith’s first match in charge.

Postecoglou expects his treble-chasers to handle the occasion as they bid to make it a memorable trip to Edinburgh for their supporters.

“This group of players have experienced this kind of build-up to a big game over the last 20 months and were in this position last year and have had a couple of semi-finals and finals,” he said.

“They know there is a bit of hype and excitement around these big games and they know there’s outcomes that can be pretty special at the end of it, but they have been pretty focused on just playing our football.

“They are human beings, they know what’s at stake and they know what the potential of a positive result is.

“They will take that into the game but they will still be clear on how we play our football and it’s a difficult place to play.

“Hearts have still got a lot to play for so the beauty of it is if we do do it we will have to earn it and that’s the only way you want to do it.”

Postecoglou’s first domestic match in charge resulted in a 2-1 defeat at Tynecastle but he has led Celtic to three victories there since, including a seven-goal thriller in their most recent league visit.

“It’s a great atmosphere, it’s a great venue and it’s always a good game,” he said. “It always feels like it’s a big game.

“Hearts have a new manager in Steven Naismith. I don’t know him well but everyone I have spoken to rates him really highly and I like the way he has gone about his business so far in terms of the way he speaks about what he wants to achieve.

“It’s going to be a good game and if we want to get the outcome we want we are going to have to earn it and that’s the way it should be.”

