Sport marks the coronation of the King

County cricket paid tribute to the King on the morning of his coronation, while Chelsea’s forward Sam Kerr led the Australian delegation in the formal procession.

Kerr was chosen to bear her country’s flag as part of the Commonwealth, fronting an Australian contingent which included Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as they made their way into Westminster Abbey.

Meanwhile, Sir Alastair Cook – who was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2019 – was among those cricketers who stood to observe the national anthem ahead of day three of the current round of LV= County Championship.

Sam Kerr today led her nation’s delegation at the Coronation of King Charles III. We’re so proud of you, @SamKerr1. 💙 pic.twitter.com/YaGwIEsTXG — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) May 6, 2023

Cook joined his Essex team-mates and opponents from Surrey, including England players Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes and Will Jacks, as they lined the boundary edge at Chelmsford as God Save the King played out to those in attendance.

Similar scenes played out at Headingley, Derby and Trent Bridge, though a handful of other fixtures were unable to start on time due to rain. Two matches in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, at Old Trafford and Chester-le-Street were marked in similar fashion.

James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Jonny Bairstow were among the best known faces to take part in proceedings.

Yorkshire and Glamorgan players line up before play on day three for a rendition of God Save the King pic.twitter.com/l0kEz9rhZ2 — David Charlesworth (@charlie_4444) May 6, 2023

Charles, previously the Prince of Wales, has been a patron of Glamorgan since 1986 and they posted a picture of him holding a bat during a visit to Sophia Gardens.

Chief executive Hugh Morris said: “As our Patron, King Charles III has a long-standing association with Glamorgan County Cricket Club and we would like to wish His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort well as we celebrate the Coronation on Saturday, 6th May.”

Spectators watch the King’s coronation at the Badminton Horse Trials (Tim Goode/PA)

Events in London also had an impact at the Badminton Horse Trials, where the day’s dressage started at 8am and paused at 10.15am to allow spectators to watch the coronation on big screens.

The action resumed at 12.45pm, with some screen access still available for those wishing to take in the full ceremony.