Sport pays tribute to the King on day of coronation

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sport paid tribute to the King on the day of his coronation as Chelsea forward Sam Kerr led the Australian delegation in the formal procession in London.

Kerr was chosen to bear her country’s flag as part of the Commonwealth, fronting an Australian contingent which included Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as they made their way into Westminster Abbey for the service on Saturday morning.

After cricketers had stood to observe the national anthem ahead of day three of the current round of LV= Insurance County Championship matches, the afternoon’s football matches also paid tribute to the King.

Sam Kerr today led her nation’s delegation at the Coronation of King Charles III. We’re so proud of you, @SamKerr1. 💙 pic.twitter.com/YaGwIEsTXG — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) May 6, 2023

Premier League leaders Manchester City hosted Leeds at the Etihad Stadium, where the national anthem was played before kick-off as the players stood around the centre circle while the big screen showed a symbol to mark the coronation.

Ahead of the games at Bournemouth and Tottenham, fans had been given the opportunity to watch the ceremony, as were spectators at the Badminton Horse Trials in Gloucestershire, where events had been paused during the ceremony.

Further afield, Formula One sent its congratulations to the King, with several teams displaying the coronation emblem at the Miami Grand Prix this weekend.

F1 sends its congratulations to King Charles III on the day of his Coronation To mark the occasion several teams are displaying the Coronation Emblem this weekend#F1 pic.twitter.com/NQbEIEUTx4 — Formula 1 (@F1) May 6, 2023

Sir Alastair Cook – who was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2019 – was among those cricketers who stood to observe the national anthem.

Cook joined his Essex team-mates and opponents from Surrey, including England players Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes and Will Jacks, as they lined the boundary edge at Chelmsford while God Save the King played out to those in attendance.

There were similar scenes at the likes of Headingley, Ageas Bowl and Trent Bridge, although some of the fixtures were unable to start on time due to rain.

Players from Manchester City and Leeds stood in the centre circle for the national anthem ahead of kick off at the Etihad Stadium (Martin Rickett/PA)

England stars James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Jonny Bairstow were among the best known faces to take part in proceedings.

Charles, previously the Prince of Wales, has been a patron of Glamorgan since 1986 and they posted a picture of him holding a bat during a visit to Sophia Gardens.

Two matches in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, at Old Trafford and Chester-le-Street, were marked in similar fashion.

Spectators watch the King’s coronation at the Badminton Horse Trials (Tim Goode/PA)

Events in London also had an impact at the Badminton Horse Trials.

Saturday’s dressage started at 8am and paused at 10.15am to allow spectators to watch the coronation on big screens.

The action resumed at 12.45pm, with some screen access still available for those wishing to take in the full ceremony.