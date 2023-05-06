Hibernian strengthen European prospects after beating St Mirren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Hibernian strengthen European prospects after beating St Mirren

By Press Association
Elie Youan gave Hibs an early lead (Steve Welsh/PA)
Elie Youan gave Hibs an early lead (Steve Welsh/PA)

Elie Youan and Will Fish were on target in the first half as Hibernian boosted their European qualification hopes with a hard-fought 2-1 win at home to St Mirren.

The Easter Road side were well worth their two-goal lead at the break but Saints pulled one back through Alex Greive and cranked up the pressure as they tried to find an equaliser in the closing stages.

The victory took fifth-placed Hibs three points clear of their opponents and to within a point of city rivals Hearts.

Hibs manager Lee Johnson listed the same team that started the 1-1 draw against St Johnstone a fortnight previously.

Saints boss Stephen Robinson made three changes to the side that lost 2-0 to Kilmarnock before the split as Declan Gallagher, Greive and Greg Kiltie replaced Joe Shaughnessy, Tony Watt and Keanu Baccus.

The hosts got off to the perfect start when Buddies defender Marcus Fraser was dispossessed by Youan as he tried to control a throw-in from Charles Dunne and the French forward ran clear to slot beyond the exposed Trevor Carson.

The visitors’ first opportunity came after 11 minutes but captain Mark O’Hara screwed a half-volley narrowly over from just inside the box.

Hibs doubled their lead in the 23rd minute when on-loan Manchester United defender Fish pounced to head home his third goal in 12 matches from eight yards after Joe Newell’s corner bounced up in front of him.

The Edinburgh side were forced into a change in the 29th minute when Jake Doyle-Hayes went off with a head knock and was replaced by Josh Campbell.

Kevin Nisbet then threatened for the hosts with a shot from the edge of the box that tested Carson before Saints wing-back Ryan Strain saw a firm strike held by David Marshall at the other end.

Hibs had two good chances in the space of a few minutes towards the end of the first half, with Chris Cadden desperately close to knocking in a Nisbet cross before Campbell fired over the bar from six yards after a Cadden shot rebounded off Carson.

The Edinburgh side should have had a third goal in the 56th minute after a lovely flowing move allowed Cadden to cross into the box for Nisbet but the striker blazed over from six yards.

St Mirren got themselves back in the game in the 64th minute with a ‘route one’ goal when Curtis Main flicked on Carson’s goal kick and Greive raced clear to drill the ball past Marshall.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New Food Warehouse supermarket opening in Aberdeen Picture shows; Berryden retail park in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by CBRE Date; Unknown
New supermarket and owner for Aberdeen’s Berryden retail park
2
Cex has been told staff will have to hold on to stock for the statutory 48 hours. It's a law designed to help police track down stolen goods. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.
Police block Aberdeen secondhand shop from selling stock more quickly over stolen goods fears
3
The skull was found in the garden of a block of flats on Heathryfold Place. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.
Teenager charged after young children find skull in Aberdeen garden
4
Katarzyna Kulaszewska leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Woman ordered to pay £150 compensation to baby after dog attack
5
The Learney Arms could be forced to close due to a noise row with a neighbour.
Only pub in Torphins facing ‘imminent closure’ as noise complaints from neighbour lead to…
4
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Danielle Downie appeared at Banff Sheriff Court.. Banff. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Drink-driver ‘thought she was fine’ to get behind wheel after daytime drinking session
7
Jinson Paul with a Masal Dosas. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Scottish Curry Awards: All the north and north-east winners
8
Police officers with beards could soon become a thing of the past. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Police officers take legal action over proposed ‘no beards’ policy
9
An Openreach engineer at work. Image: Openreach.
Openreach: Next locations for full-fibre broadband in north and north-east
2
10
Shelves full of stock in Nisbets
Aberdeen city centre shop owned by millionaire businessman to close