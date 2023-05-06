Liam Gordon fires St Johnstone to vital victory over Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Liam Gordon fires St Johnstone to vital victory over Dundee United

By Press Association
Liam Gordon fired St Johnstone to victory (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Liam Gordon fired St Johnstone to victory (Andrew Milligan/PA)

St Johnstone took a huge step towards securing cinch Premiership safety with a hard-fought 1-0 win over 10-man Dundee United at McDiarmid Park.

Saints captain Liam Gordon scored the opener just before the break, while United had Charlie Mulgrew sent off for bringing down Melker Hallberg as he went through on goal.

The Perth side’s first win since February and their first home victory since November sees them move five points clear of danger, while the visitors – who hit the goalframe through Steven Fletcher in stoppage time – remain just a point above Ross County as their three-game winning streak came to an end.

St Johnstone interim boss Steven MacLean had made three changes following his side’s 1-1 draw with Hibernian, with James Brown, Hallberg and Graham Carey all coming in to start.

United manager Jim Goodwin named an unchanged side for a third straight match.

Spurred on by a raucous away support, the visitors started brightly and they had four shots blocked in the first two minutes in a frantic opening to the game.

Fletcher then stung the palms of Remi Matthews in the 12th minute before Ian Harkes headed straight at the home goalkeeper when well placed.

United were dominant and they almost took the lead in the 21st minute when Ilmari Niskanen was released by Harkes but his shot was deflected wide as he opted to chop back inside.

St Johnstone eventually came to life around the half-hour mark and United keeper Mark Birighitti was forced to get down low to keep out Adam Montgomery’s cross that had flicked off Loick Oyina.

Birighitti then produced an even better save moments later to tip over Carey’s rising angled shot from just inside the box.

Despite their slow start Saints were now in the ascendancy, and they took a crucial lead two minutes before the break.

After United failed to clear a long throw-in, Stevie May’s miskick landed kindly at the feet of Gordon, who was able to steer the ball in off a post from eight yards out.

The second half was a fairly even contest before a moment of drama on the hour mark saw the away side reduced to 10 men.

Hallberg latched on to Carey’s neat ball over the top and he got his toe to the ball before Mulgrew, who appeared to catch the midfielder with an outstretched boot.

Despite the tackle occurring out wide, referee Alan Muir wasted no time in issuing the red card, with Mulgrew adjudged to have been the last man.

After an open first half, the game became far cagier after the red card, with United struggling to create and the hosts content to hold onto their lead.

Daniel Phillips and Drey Wright both had sights of goal from just outside the box but neither troubled Birighitti.

Saints could have put the game to bed with five minutes to go as Zak Rudden laid the ball off to fellow substitute Theo Bair, who sidefooted over from just inside the box, while Carey also tested Birighitti with a shot from a tight angle.

There was very nearly a late twist deep into stoppage time as Fletcher met Rory Macleod’s cross with a sweetly timed left-footed volley, but it cannoned off the angle of post and bar as Saints held on to secure three priceless points.

