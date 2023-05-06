Stuart Kettlewell targets seventh-placed finish as Motherwell beat Kilmarnock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Stuart Kettlewell targets seventh-placed finish as Motherwell beat Kilmarnock

By Press Association
Stuart Kettlewell has urged his Motherwell side to look up the table (Steve Welsh/PA)
Stuart Kettlewell has urged his Motherwell side to look up the table (Steve Welsh/PA)

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell revealed he has set his team the target of finishing seventh this season following their 2-0 home win over Kilmarnock.

Goals from Blair Spittal and Kevin van Veen – the Dutchman’s 25th of the campaign – ensured the Fir Park side are all but safe from relegation with four games remaining.

Kettlewell, though, insisted his focus has always been looking up the table rather than down the way, and wants Motherwell to aim to overhaul Livingston in seventh spot.

He said: “It’s another good home win with a clean sheet for us.

“We would maybe have liked that second goal to have come a wee bit earlier to calm the nerves. But it’s testament to the players who dealt with everything that came their way.

“Their goalkeeper has had an outstanding day with some massive stops. Paul McGinn misses one from two yards that might haunt him, but we created a number of chances and deserved the win.

“At no point have we been looking at what’s happening behind us. It’s a case of what we can affect. We have to go every week and approach it the way we did today. If we do, we have a chance to be a successful club.

“What’s the best we can achieve? To finish top of the bottom six. We’d love to take that position but we only do that by doing our work through the week.”

Kettlewell insisted there would be no prospect of his players now easing through to the summer break.

He said: “We are functioning really well as a team. It seems a long way from when I first took over but these guys are knocking down barriers.

“They are speaking about having Monday off but it’s not going to happen. We have four games to go and we need to give the utmost respect to what our goals are and reach them.”

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes was left frustrated with his team’s performance, especially on the back of their victory at St Mirren last time out.

He said: “It was very disappointing. We need better performances than that at this stage of the season.

“This was always going to be the toughest of the five games, taking in mind our away form. We took confidence from beating St Mirren but we never got to those levels.

“Motherwell have a maverick player in Van Veen and he inspires them. We missed Kyle Vassell but we still had enough as a team to get something from the game. If you can’t win, then make sure you don’t lose it.

“The second goal was disappointing. Van Veen’s technique was good but we should defend that better.”

