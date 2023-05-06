Tributes paid to the King as Kane climbs charts – Saturday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 6.

King’s coronation

Sport paid tribute to the King as he was coronated in London on Saturday.

We would like to send our congratulations and best wishes to His Majesty King Charles III and The Queen Consort on their Coronation. pic.twitter.com/EoKQFVIb0w — England (@England) May 6, 2023

Congratulations and warmest wishes to His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort on Coronation day. The King has long been a supporter of cricket and its power to bring people and communities together. We look forward to welcoming the King and Queen to a game soon! pic.twitter.com/y7HNIzjjL8 — England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) May 6, 2023

Sam Kerr today led her nation’s delegation at the Coronation of King Charles III. We’re so proud of you, @SamKerr1. 💙 pic.twitter.com/YaGwIEsTXG — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) May 6, 2023

Wishing His Majesty King Charles III and The Queen Consort a wonderful Coronation. pic.twitter.com/qFcAk9eKRv — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 6, 2023

Congratulations to Their Majesties King Charles III and The Queen Consort on their coronation! 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/Me8EWsWJk1 — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) May 6, 2023

𝗖𝗢𝗥𝗢𝗡𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 👑 Today’s Coronation in Westminster Abbey of King Charles III means that Glamorgan Cricket can celebrate having a monarch as their Patron. Read more 👇#GoGlam — Glamorgan Cricket 🏏 (@GlamCricket) May 6, 2023

We would like to send our congratulations and best wishes to His Majesty King Charles III and The Queen Consort on their Coronation 👑 pic.twitter.com/3iblr7l5rC — Durham Cricket (@DurhamCricket) May 6, 2023

👑 Enjoy the weekend, Reds! See you at Swindon!#TownTeamTogether🔴 pic.twitter.com/IjsjWEP9Gg — Crawley Town FC (@crawleytown) May 6, 2023

To mark the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, the players stood for the national anthem#Coronation pic.twitter.com/2dmbWClzZT — Somerset Cricket 🏏 (@SomersetCCC) May 6, 2023

Soccer

Goalscorers doing goalscorer things.

Goal number 209 for @HKane 💥 He moves second on the ranking for all-time @premierleague goalscorers ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/4bwUePhQgc — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 6, 2023

Good to get back to winning ways. Positives to take into the last few games of the season to finish on a high. pic.twitter.com/JC4pBGmyJP — Harry Kane (@HKane) May 6, 2023

His 100th goal at Anfield, only the 8th player to achieve that feat ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DQDS6SZGCv — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 6, 2023

Manchester City were celebrating victory.

Job done, looking forward to Tuesday! 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/4N90ToPfg8 — Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) May 6, 2023

Happy about 10 wins in a row 🖐🏼🖐🏼⚽⚽🎱💪🏼 2 goals scored, but I know it should have been my first hattrick 🙈🙋🏻‍♂️😅 Nevertheless a dominating team performance once again and a successful afternoon for us 💙 Ready for the Bernabeu now 🔥 #CmonCity 💥 pic.twitter.com/jmcfleFHuX — Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) May 6, 2023

As were Chelsea at long lost.

For the fans 💪🏽💙 let’s end the season strong @ChelseaFC! pic.twitter.com/no1eeXH924 — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) May 6, 2023

W. That’s more like it. Thank you for your support everyone. God is good 🙏 pic.twitter.com/MEOApNH3Uh — Trevoh Chalobah (@TrevohChalobah) May 6, 2023

Much needed win! Thank you for the support as always. pic.twitter.com/MwO3iBprmE — Kai Havertz (@kaihavertz29) May 6, 2023

Rugby League

Sam Tomkins loved the Catalans’ raging bull!

Best warm up ever… 😂 https://t.co/ceW24mRWww — sam tomkins (@samtomkins1) May 6, 2023