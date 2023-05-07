Steve Borthwick returns to Leicester to strengthen England’s coaching staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Steve Borthwick returns to Leicester to strengthen England’s coaching staff

By Press Association
England head coach Steve Borthwick has returned to Leicester to recruit yet another member of his staff (Adam Davy/PA)
England head coach Steve Borthwick has returned to Leicester to recruit yet another member of his staff (Adam Davy/PA)

Steve Borthwick has returned to Leicester to recruit yet another member of his England staff with Tom Harrison to join as scrum coach ahead of the Rugby World Cup.

Harrison will join on June 1 to replace the Montpellier-bound Richard Cockerill and follows Richard Wigglesworth, Aled Walters, Kevin Sinfield and Borthwick himself in leaving Leicester for England.

The RFU announced in February that Wigglesworth and Walters would join at the end of the Gallagher Premiership season, and Harrison’s arrival was confirmed on Sunday as Borthwick finalised his coaching staff for the World Cup.

Wigglesworth will lead the attack coaching and kicking strategy while Sinfield will continue as defence coach. England men’s sevens head coach Tony Roques will work as contact and skills coach during training camps, while Walters will be the strength and conditioning coach.

Harrison is the Tigers’ assistant coach, leading on scrum coaching, and was part of the team that won the Premiership title in 2022.

“Tom is an excellent coach and will have a real impact in area that will be fundamental to us as a team,” Borthwick said.

“Leicester’s scrum is renowned across Europe and Tom has played a leading role in that success. I have full confidence in him and I am very happy that he will be joining England.”

Leicester chief executive Andrea Pinchon wished Harrison well in his new role while acknowledging the continuing challenge the Tigers have faced considering the number of staff that have left for England.

“Since coming into Leicester Tigers, Tom has been an exceptional contributor to the club on and off the field,” Pinchen said. “While obviously disappointed to be losing him at the end of the season, we wish him all the very best for this next chapter in his career.

“Tom is a great reflection of our club’s ability to produce coaches as well as players through the pathway programme at Leicester Tigers and while it has been another challenge for us this year, with coaches being poached by the national side, we continue to see it as a badge of honour for the level at which we are viewed within the game.”

Roques will again lend his expertise during the build-up to the summer, having previously worked with the England squad as part of the preparations for the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Borthwick added: “As a group, we know each other well and we know the areas we will focus on to continue developing and building this team and be the best prepared team that we can be.

“We know this World Cup will be highly competitive, but we are genuinely excited by what this group of coaches and players can achieve in France.”

England are due to hold training camps in mid-June before taking part in a Summer Series in August with fixtures home and away against Wales, a trip to Dublin to face Ireland and a clash with Fiji at Twickenham.

The Pool D World Cup campaign then begins against Argentina in Marseille on September 9.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Danielle Downie appeared at Banff Sheriff Court.. Banff. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Drink-driver ‘thought she was fine’ to get behind wheel after daytime drinking session
2
Nicky Turnbull, owner of Cognito at the Cross, and Marina Vega, booking and events coordinator, Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Monthly farmers’ market hopes to bring something ‘really special’ to Aberdeen
3
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Angus MacDonald targets Scotland call-up
4
Aberdeen in form goal hero Duk during the 1-0 defeat of Ross County. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
Aberdeen legend says Duk is a ‘far better player’ than Alfredo Morelos and worth…
5
Robert McPherson smoked crack cocaine before falling asleep in his car while it was parked in Flourmill Lane. Image: Google/Facebook.
Aberdeen man found slumped in driver’s seat after smoking crack cocaine for first time
6
6 May 2023. Glebe Park,Trinity Road,Brechin,DD( 6BJ. This is the play off football match between Brechin City and Spartans. PICTURE CONTENT:- Spartans Jordan Tapping and Brechin Botti Biabi CREDIT:- JASPERIMAGE
Highland League champions Brechin beaten on penalties by Spartans
7
Organisers of the Care home celebrating the coronation with a party for the residents. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
IN PICTURES: Coronation celebrations across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire
8
Parents and children at a Big Fish Little Fish family rave event.
Unique family rave event to return to Aberdeen this summer
9
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Five people have been arrested and convicted for their part in drugs offences and organised crime in Aberdeen. In 2020, officers from North East Division?s Organised Crime Unit launched Operation Dismantle, targeting a criminal group involved in county lines and organised crime. Over a six-month period, between February and July 2020, officers pieced together evidence of a county line supply of crack cocaine and heroin from London to Aberdeen, at addresses predominantly throughout Aberdeen City Centre and Rosemount Picture shows; From left: Gavion Smith and Zamar Green. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Aberdeen organised crime group dismantled by anti-drugs operation
10
Elgin City goalkeeping coach Steven Dunn. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin goalkeeper Stevie Dunn makes history in his final game for the club