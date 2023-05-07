Alfie May earns Cheltenham point with late leveller against Charlton

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Alfie May’s late strike earned Cheltenham a 2-2 home draw against Charlton in an entertaining season finale.

The Addicks led through Scott Fraser’s first-half strike, but Aidan Keena levelled for the Robins early in the second period.

Charlton re-took the lead when substitute Jack Payne struck with seven minutes left, but May’s 20th League One goal of the season sealed a point for the Robins.

Cheltenham started well, but Charlton created the better openings in the first half.

Mandela Egbo was denied by Luke Southwood’s near-post save and Tyreece Campbell headed wide from a good position.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi then saw an effort blocked by Caleb Taylor as Charlton continued to press, and they eventually found the breakthrough in the 34th minute.

Campbell’s strike was deflected into the path of Fraser, who rounded Southwood and tapped into the empty net.

Rak-Sakyi nearly made it 2-0 before half-time, but Southwood managed to smother at his feet.

Cheltenham levelled four minutes into the second half when May’s drive was parried by Ashley Maynard-Brewer and Keena followed up to score.

Southwood saved well from Campbell and Fraser as Charlton looked to reclaim the lead before Ryan Broom and May went close for Cheltenham.

Payne capitalised on a defensive error to make it 2-1 to the visitors in the 83rd minute, but May buried a left-footed shot inside the bottom-right corner to deny Charlton a first win over Cheltenham.