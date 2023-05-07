Peterborough book play-off place with victory at Barnsley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peterborough book play-off place with victory at Barnsley

By Press Association
Peterborough’s Jonson Clarke-Harris celebrates the opener at Oakwell (PA)
Peterborough’s Jonson Clarke-Harris celebrates the opener at Oakwell (PA)

Goals from Jonson Clarke-Harris and Jack Taylor helped Peterborough clinch the final play-off position with a 2-0 Sky Bet League One win at Barnsley.

Darren Ferguson’s side will face Sheffield Wednesday in the play-off semi-finals, with Barnsley facing Bolton.

Posh took the lead inside six minutes at Oakwell through main man Clarke-Harris. Ephron Mason-Clark’s ball from the left found the club’s top scorer, who fired home from inside the box.

James Norwood thought he had equalised in the 15th minute but the linesman had raised his flag for offside.

The Reds came close again on the hour mark when Luca Connell’s corner was headed narrowly wide by Liam Kitching.

Peterborough’s Taylor had a brace of chances five minutes later to double his side’s lead but could not get the better of goalkeeper Harry Isted.

Visiting keeper Will Norris was called into action in the 69th minute when Josh Benson’s cross found the head of substitute Slobodan Tedic, whose effort was tipped around the post.

Peterborough doubled their lead in the 76th minute when Taylor headed home from Harrison Burrows’ corner – and when news of Derby’s loss at Hillsborough was confirmed, the away fans at Oakwell could look forward to play-off action.

