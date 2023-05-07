Final day draw not enough to stave off relegation for MK Dons

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A goalless draw at Burton was not enough for MK Dons as they suffered final day heartbreak and relegation to Sky Bet League Two.

Winless in seven games prior to the final day of the League One campaign, the Dons knew that victory would be enough to keep them up.

However, the 0-0 draw – combined with Cambridge’s home win over Forest Green – was not enough to save them.

It was not for the want of trying as Mark Jackson’s side peppered the Burton goal throughout but a lack of composure and an inspired display from keeper Craig MacGillivray kept them out.

The visitors had the better early chances in a nervy first half. Several efforts went wastefully high or wide, with Paris Maghoma and Conor Grant failing to hit the target.

Jonathan Leko finally got an effort on goal but was denied by the outstretched leg of MacGillivray, who then pulled off an excellent save to keep out Sullay Kaikai’s curling effort.

John Brayford and Mark Helm both fired straight at goalkeeper Jamie Cumming as the hosts sought the breakthrough.

In a tense second half Zac Ashworth made a crucial block to deny Leko as time ticked away for the Dons, before substitute Dawson Devoy saw his shot thump the post.

The visitors threw everything at Burton late on and came close in a goalmouth scramble near the end.

However, they could not find a way through a resilient back line and drop to League Two.