Relegated Accrington finish on high with win at Oxford

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Accrington’s relegation to League Two was mathematically confirmed despite a 2-1 comeback victory at Oxford.

John Coleman’s team needed to win and overturn an improbable 16-goal difference to have a chance of staying up but Cambridge’s win over Forest Green sealed their fate in any case.

Oxford went ahead in the eighth minute when Billy Bodin received Tyler Goodrham’s pass, burst through the inside left channel and hammered a shot past goalkeeper Lukas Jensen.

Korede Adedoyin equalised for Stanley with a brilliant individual goal in the 64th minute, ghosting past two opponents in midfield and firing home from 25 yards, moments after coming on as a sub.

Aaron Pressley headed in Shaun Whalley’s right-wing cross five minutes from time for Accrington’s winner.

The U’s, who only secured their safety last week, cut through the visitors’ defence several times only to be let down by poor finishing.

Marcus Browne could not beat Jensen, who also turned away Kyle Joseph’s drive, while Elliott Moore directed a free header over at a corner and Joseph blazed over.