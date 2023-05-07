John Mousinho looks forward with optimism after final game home draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Mousinho looks forward with optimism after final game home draw

By Press Association
Portsmouth manager John Mousinho is looking forward to next season (PA)
Portsmouth manager John Mousinho is looking forward to next season (PA)

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho is optimistic about next season after an entertaining 2-2 draw at home to Wycombe.

Pompey equalised twice, through Marlon Pack and Paddy Lane, with Garath McCleary and Lewis Wing –  with a long-range screamer – on target for the visitors in the final match of the 2022-23 Sky Bet League One campaign.

Mousinho said: “We could have scored more today. We had chance after chance after chance, but it just didn’t fall for us.

“Of the two conceded, the first one was sloppy, but the second was a wonder goal. One of those one-offs from about 50 yards.

“If today’s performance is anything to go by, then the future looks promising.

“Obviously the fans want us to shoot all the time but I felt that we did turn down a few opportunities to shoot in the first half.

“The way we build is excellent at times and I was absolutely thrilled with how we did that today.

“I think Paddy Lane has been excellent the last couple of games after a torrid six months. He’s looking good.”

Pompey were the dominant side in the first half, yet it was Wycombe who opened the scoring in the 31st minute.

A dreadful pass out from goalkeeper Josh Oluwayemi went straight to the feet of McCleary, who swept forward to power the ball under the goalkeeper’s body.

Pompey fought back and deservedly levelled in the 44th minute as a second corner in as many minutes saw a Michael Jacobs cross headed home by Pack at the back post.

The second half continued to entertain and in the 54th minute Wing hammered home from far out. However, Lane levelled 18 minutes later to ensure a point apiece.

Wycombe boss Matt Bloomfield is also looking forward to the next campaign.

He said: “We needed a good response to last week’s defeat (3-0 at home to Cheltenham) and I don’t think the players needed telling that. I’ve sensed in training that this sort of performance was possible today.

“There was anger in the team after last week, and with nearly a thousand supporters making the trip, they didn’t want to disappoint.

“We wanted to set the stall for next season, and I thought we did that. Three points would have been nice, but I thought a draw was fair overall.

“We could have had a winner at the end, and would question the offside decision, but that’s football.

“I thought we showed as an attacking threat overall. We certainly didn’t want to come here and play out a boring 90 minutes and a 0-0 before people go on their holidays.

“We’re excited about the future of this club. It’s a special place to be and I’m pleased to be here.”

