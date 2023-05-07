Steve Cotterill gutted by Shrewsbury’s loss at Lincoln

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Steve Cotterill gutted by Shrewsbury’s loss at Lincoln

By Press Association
Shrewsbury manager Steve Cotterill was gutted by his side’s defeat at Lincoln (Simon Marper/PA)
Shrewsbury manager Steve Cotterill was gutted by his side’s defeat at Lincoln (Simon Marper/PA)

An emotional Steve Cotterill revealed his disbelief after 10-man Shrewsbury ended their League One campaign with a 1-0 defeat at Lincoln.

Town dominated for over an hour but saw Luke Leahy and Rob Street hit the woodwork while Chey Dunkley and Jordan Shipley were denied by goalkeeper Carl Rushworth.

On-loan City midfielder Matty Virtue rammed home the only goal after 73 minutes, with only their second shot on target.

Max Sanders should have doubled the lead at the death but saw his penalty saved by Marko Marosi after Dunkley was sent off for upending Ben House in the box.

Cotterill fought back tears as he admitted how disappointed he was to head away from Sincil Bank pointless.

He said: “I can’t believe we have been beaten. I thought we were excellent. We were good value for the points, that’s it in a nutshell.

“Their keeper’s made some great saves, we’ve hit the bar twice and I just thought we were the better team by a mile.

“It is gut-wrenching because they have put in so much hard work. We wanted to finish in the top 10 and if we had won, which we should have done, it would least have put us up into 11th.

“It has, though, been real progression [this season] but it just doesn’t feel like it at the moment. I’m sad, I feel very sad.

“I am very proud of them. I am quite emotional – there has been so much adversity that we have had to fight through this season and we fought right up to the last minute.”

Lincoln’s win secured them 11th spot in the table, a position that delighted boss Mark Kennedy, who has just completed his first full season with the Imps.

He said: “It is beyond my wildest expectations. I’m not saying my expectations were low, it’s just that there were so many obstacles to overcome, so a huge thank you to the staff, the players, the board and the fans, who have been incredible. I just played a small part.”

Kennedy pointed to the introduction of Sanders midway through the second half as the turning point in the match, saying: “Max has been phenomenal this season.

“He has been a standout performer which says a lot as he hasn’t played a lot of football and he knows that. He completed changed the dynamics of the game.”

On match winner Virtue, he added: “I was quite frustrated with him early on as he was playing far too deep but he was much better in the second half and there was no surprise he got his goal.

“He has had an outstanding season and he is someone we are keen to get hold of.”

