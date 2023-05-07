Steven Schumacher full of pride as Plymouth crowned League One champions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Steven Schumacher full of pride as Plymouth crowned League One champions

By Press Association
Plymouth manager Steven Schumacher, left of trophy, and his players celebrate winning the League One title (Nick Potts/PA)
Plymouth manager Steven Schumacher, left of trophy, and his players celebrate winning the League One title (Nick Potts/PA)

Plymouth manager Steven Schumacher made their League One title success about everyone but himself following a 3-1 victory over Port Vale on the final day.

Argyle had to come from behind as Vale were determined to spoil the party by taking an early lead through James Plant.

Goals from Adam Randell and Joe Edwards fired Plymouth in front before Finn Azaz put Vale out of sight.

Schumacher said: “This means the world to us, we’ve fought so hard week in and week out since the last day last season when we just fell short in the play-offs.

“The work has been going since then and we felt we could mount a challenge.

“All the staff, all the players, everybody has just given everything they’ve got and we managed to become champions. We’ve deserved it.

“The game was a good game, credit to Port Vale. I thought they had a great spirit and played the game the right way.

“They took a great goal to score but our lads showed brilliant character to come from behind and win the game.

“The bus journey back is going to be very lively. Everybody should be really proud and now it’s time to get the party started.”

Interim Vale boss Andy Crosby felt his side had a good first half but that they have a lot of work to do in the summer ahead of next season.

He said: “First of all I have to say congratulations to Plymouth.

“To reach the points they have in a 46-game season is a massive credit to them – the whole football club, from the owner to the manager and the players.

“I was delighted with how we started the game but then we couldn’t maintain possession for long enough periods of time.

“It’s a really big two months for the football club to recruit to the level required at League One football.

“There’s a massive difference between League Two and if you can’t do the basics of the game you’re going to really struggle.

“We were a play-off winning team and had a great first half of the season.

“We plateaued and the signs have been there, it’s a big summer ahead. Recruiting players to play the way we want to play is vital.

“My future will become clearer over the next few days. I’ve been a player, an assistant manager and now I think I’m ready.

“There’s no guarantee in any appointment for any football club, there’s always a risk and we will see what happens.”

