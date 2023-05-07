Morecambe boss Derek Adams says ‘players gave everything’ in bid to stay up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Morecambe boss Derek Adams says ‘players gave everything’ in bid to stay up

By Press Association
Morecambe manager Derek Adams saw his side relegated (Steven Paston/PA)
Morecambe manager Derek Adams saw his side relegated (Steven Paston/PA)

Morecambe manager Derek Adams felt his side did all they could to stay up after a 3-2 defeat at Exeter saw the Shrimps condemned to relegation from League One.

After a dire first half, Jay Stansfield put Exeter in front, only for Cole Stockton to equalise and give Morecambe hope of staying up.

But Stansfield dashed those hopes with two more to complete his hat-trick before Stockton’s consolation strike, deep into 14 minutes of stoppage time.

“We needed to try and win today and it was 0-0 at half-time,” Adams said. “We knew Cambridge were 2-0 up so it meant we definitely needed to win the game.

“We tried our best but they scored a goal early in the second half. We pulled one back but then they got a second. We found it difficult after that because we were chasing the game and there were big holes all over the pitch.

“We took nearly 900 supporters with us today which is fantastic. Not so long ago, we didn’t have 900 home supporters, it is fantastic they have come with us today.

“We had tremendous backing throughout the season. But it is not about losing today, it is over the season. The players have given their best.

“It was cagey in the first half, neither side really threatened the goalkeeper. If we scored a wee bit earlier, we might have been able to pull it back as there was a lot of injury time.

“The players gave everything and worked hard throughout the campaign and we just came up short.”

As for Exeter, the day belonged to Stansfield in was the final game of his loan spell from Fulham.

The 20-year-old celebrated his hat-trick goal by running towards and pointing to the stand that bears his late father’s name in what was a truly emotional moment.

City boss Gary Caldwell said: “Jay is brilliant and I am running out of words to describe him.

“He’s an absolute pleasure to work with and he has had difficult periods in the season where he doesn’t score, but he’s a fantastic team player – he works hard for the team.

“He does all the right things in terms of his preparation and how he trains and that (hat-trick) was well deserved for all of his hard work this season and I am delighted that he had that moment with the supporters inside the stadium.”

On his team’s performance, Caldwell added: “It is always good to win games of football. I thought we were the better team throughout.

“In the first half, I thought the possession was too slow, but we came out with a better intensity, we played much quicker and we scored three brilliant goals.

“I was disappointed with the two goals we conceded and that is an area we definitely have to improve next season but, overall, after the season we have had and the run we’ve been on, I am delighted to finish with a win.”

