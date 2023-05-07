Jude Bellingham nets double as Borussia Dortmund keep up title pursuit

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

England international Jude Bellingham scored twice as Borussia Dortmund hammered Wolfsburg 6-0 to stay firmly in the Bundesliga title race.

Bellingham bagged both of his goals in the second half as Dortmund moved to within a point of Bayern Munich at the top of the table.

Karim Adeyemi also scored a brace, with Sebastian Haller and Donyell Malen getting on the scoresheet in the first half.

Napoli showed no after-effects of their wild Serie A title celebrations as they beat Fiorentina 1-0.

Luciano Spalletti’s side sealed their first title success in 33 years in midweek and the celebrations were long, but Victor Osimhen’s 74th-minute penalty ensured there was no hangover.

They remain 17 points clear of Juventus, who strengthened their second-place hopes with a 2-0 win over Atalanta.

Second-half goals from Samuel Iling-Junior and Dusan Vlahovic moved them two points ahead of third-placed Lazio with four games of the season to go.

Paris St Germain restored their six-point lead at the top of Ligue 1 with a 3-1 win at Troyes.

PSG had seen Lens cut their lead on Saturday but responded in style.

Kylian Mbappe put them ahead early on with his 25th league goal of the campaign and Vitinha doubled the lead before the hour, before Xavier Chavalerin threatened to make things interesting in the final 10 minutes.

But Fabian Ruiz’s goal four minutes from time made the game safe to put PSG’s champagne on ice.