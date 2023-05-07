Aleksandar Mitrovic ban ‘really tough’ for whole club – Fulham boss Marco Silva

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Aleksandar Mitrovic ban ‘really tough’ for whole club – Fulham boss Marco Silva

By Press Association
Aleksandar Mitrovic will miss Fulham’s Leicester encounter while he serves the final game of his eight-match suspension (John Walton/PA)
Aleksandar Mitrovic will miss Fulham’s Leicester encounter while he serves the final game of his eight-match suspension (John Walton/PA)

Fulham boss Marco Silva admits Aleksandar Mitrovic’s eight-game suspension has affected not just his striker but the whole west London club.

The Serbian will miss Monday’s meeting with Leicester as he serves the final game of his lengthy ban, incurred after he grabbed referee Chris Kavanagh during the Cottagers’ FA Cup defeat at Manchester United in March.

Silva said his staff were doing everything they could to ensure Mitrovic was ready to face Southampton on Saturday, but revealed it has not been a straightforward process.

Fulham boss Silva says Mitrovic's suspension has affected the whole club
Fulham boss Silva says Mitrovic’s suspension has affected the whole club (Peter Byrne/PA)

“Of course it’s been a tough period for him, like you expect,” said Silva. “He’s been working hard, it has to be like that with no chance (to play) and the mood in some days is a little bit better than the others.

“He knew one month ago that he is going to be out eight games, it’s really tough for any player.

“If you have an injury, muscular injury or something that we know, ok, it’s part of life.

“But in all this situation, the way it has come for us, the way everything happened as well, the treatment behind all that scenario, it was really tough, not just for Mitro, I have to say for our football club. We felt something that is not good.”

The 28-year-old had scored 11 times in 21 appearances for Silva’s side before his suspension.

He initially received a standard three-match ban, which was later increased by three games for violent conduct towards a match official, with another two added for using language which was “improper, abusive, insulting and threatening”.

A later appeal by the Football Association to increase the suspensions for Mitrovic and Silva, who was banned for two matches for his own involvement in that clash, was later dismissed by an independent appeal board.

Fulham hope Monday’s meeting with relegation-battling Leicester will help them bounce back from consecutive losses to Manchester City and Liverpool before Mitrovic’s return against Saints gives them another boost.

Whether he will be ready start that match is still to be determined.

Silva could not guarantee if Mitrovic would be fit to start against Southampton
Silva could not guarantee if Mitrovic would be fit to start against Southampton (Martin Rickett/PA)

Silva said: “We are here to support Mitro. It is up to him to keep working hard to where he can be as best as he can be from a physical point of view. It will be good to have him again for the next match.

“He is working hard and we are doing everything we can to keep him in a very good shape. He is doing his maximum as well to be, and of course when he is going to be available it’s up to me to decide if he’s ready to start the game or not.

“But this is another situation for the next match. He’s working hard and we are trying to keep it as best as it can be.”

