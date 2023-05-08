Ange Postecoglou hints Celtic could play with more freedom after title win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Ange Postecoglou hints Celtic could play with more freedom after title win

By Press Association
Ange Postecoglou is hungry for more glory (PA)
Ange Postecoglou is hungry for more glory (PA)

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou hinted his team could play with more freedom now they have wrapped up the title.

The Hoops retained their cinch Premiership crown with four games remaining thanks to a 2-0 victory over Hearts at Tynecastle on Sunday.

There is no room for dropping off given Celtic face Rangers at Ibrox on Saturday and have a treble to play for with a Scottish Cup final against Inverness to come on June 3.

They also have the chance to set a new Scottish top-flight points record of 107 – beating Brendan Rodgers’ Invincibles team of 2017 by a point – if they win their final four matches.

Postecoglou said: “We have got an opportunity to (have a special season). We are champions, which is fantastic. There are still four games in the league and we have a cup final to look forward to.

“Why let this opportunity slip to continue to maintain standards?

“I think the last three or four weeks we have been playing pretty tight in terms of emotionally.

“The boys knew they were close to achieving something special and the closer you get to something like that, it’s human nature that you tighten up a bit. I think that’s been reflected in our football the last three or four weeks.

“But through that time they still work so hard for each other, they are still disciplined, they never lose focus. They just have this real determination.

“They are winners, mate. They are winners.”

Captain Callum McGregor believes the competition within the squad will help ensure they retain their edge for the cup final.

McGregor, who is going for his fifth treble, said: “It’s a cup final, we have to prepare well and that includes the last four games. We have to be bang at it, we can’t come off it.

Callum McGregor (left)
Celtic’s Callum McGregor (left) and Jota celebrate at Tynecastle (PA)

“Listen, the manager won’t let us anyway but we just continue to play the way we are playing, stay hungry, and once we get to the cup final we will try to deal with that as best we can, and that will be a consequence of that happening.

“Everybody wants to play, that’s why it’s highly competitive to get in the team and stay in the team.

“If you look at the subs who came on on Sunday, Aaron (Mooy) has a huge impact on the game and he is somebody who has been really strong for us this season.

“There’s strength in depth there and I think the guys, when they are in the team, they are desperate to stay in the team. To have that competitive environment for the next four weeks will hopefully stand us in good stead.”

Celtic have the chance to go a full season unbeaten against Rangers, who they have beaten in both cup competitions.

“You don’t need any extra motivation for these games,” McGregor said. “They are always big games, there’s always something to play for. and I’m sure it will be a highly competitive game again.

“We want to go there and be aggressive in the game and get maximum points.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Jordan and Karina Reid with their sons Kayden and Jayden in front of the Rangers crest which takes pride of place in their driveway. Image: Duncan Brown
Rangers fan dedicates Fraserburgh home to club by installing badge in driveway
5
2
dog attack
Pensioner bitten by dog near Aberdeen golf club
3
Scott Knox Inverness
‘Missed more than he would ever know’: Shock to shinty community as young player…
4
Karen Scaife pictured at Aberdeen University last month, and, inset, with husband Ross. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
‘Never, ever did I think he was unwell’: Wife of Ross Scaife speaks out…
5
Stephen Flynn defended Joanna Cherry. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn defends Joanna Cherry in Fringe comedy club row
6
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Nine-year-old Mason is non-verbal and sufferers with Autism, ADHD and Epilepsy. Picture shows; Nine-year-old Mason. Ardersier. Supplied by Helen Mitchell Date; 18/04/2023
‘He’s a prisoner’: Mum pleads with Highland Council to find new house to meet…
7
Rangers' Connor Goldson (L) grapples with Aberdeen's Duk as he advances into the box at Ibrox. Image: SNS.
Ref Watch – Rangers v Aberdeen: Referee John Beaton, assistant and VAR all miss…
8
To go with story by Jamie Ross. COURT Picture shows; CR0033223 Aberdeen Sheriff Court In pic........ Chris Tonner Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media 20-01-2022. /. Supplied by Wullie Marr Date; 20/01/2022
Former chef turned Class A drug dealer could get another chance to address addiction
9
Rangers' Connor Goldson (L) grapples with Aberdeen's Duk as he advances into the box at Ibrox. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: VAR let Aberdeen down again at Ibrox, Ross County set up great…
10
Amy Louise Wardaugh, aged two, playing next to a damp wall in the flat.
‘We shouldn’t have to live like this’: Aberdeen dad claims beetles and worms coming…