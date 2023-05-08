Jon Brady hails ‘unbelievable achievement’ as Northampton seal promotion

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Northampton manager Jon Brady dedicated his side’s League Two promotion to the supporters following a battling 1-0 win at Tranmere.

A fantastic strike from Sam Hoskins was the difference between the two sides as the Cobblers avoided another final-day heartbreak having missed out on goals scored 12 months ago following Bristol Rovers’ 7-0 victory.

Hoskins blasted home his 22nd goal of the season from 18 yards in the fifth minute after Tranmere failed to clear the danger from a corner, sending the 2,000 travelling fans wild with delight.

Rovers had chances of their own and were keen to prove they weren’t going to roll over for the side who had League One football next season in their sights, with Jay Turner-Cooke and Sam Taylor coming close to levelling after the break.

Town went in search of a second goal which would have made the closing stages slightly less agonising, though Shaun McWilliams and Louis Appere were unable to convert as the tension mounted.

But Hoskins’ early strike ultimately proved to be enough for Brady’s side, who would have been promoted anyway due to Stockport’s draw with Hartlepool, as Northampton return to the third tier of English football for the first time since being relegated in 2021.

Brady said: “It’s just incredible. It’s been very, very hard to get to this position but it’s an incredible story really.

“Considering what’s happened in the time I’ve been here, especially what happened last year when Scunthorpe fielded a youth team (against Bristol Rovers) and it wasn’t right, we had to grit our teeth and go again.

“This kind of thing doesn’t usually happen to us and we were pushed right to the very end, it would certainly be a good book to write.

“I’m pleased for everyone in the town, I’m pleased for our chairman, all the staff, the players and the fans ultimately.

“They’ve been through a bit of torture at times and against all odds with only really half a team out we’ve done it and it is an unbelievable achievement.

“The fans at our end took the roof off, they roared the boys home until the end. I’m just glad we could get over the line for them.”

Tranmere manager Ian Dawes said: “I can’t fault the players’ efforts and how they approached the game.

“The preparation was right, we looked okay tactically but in the first half there wasn’t quite enough of a spark or tempo which we addressed at half time.

“The second half we were much better and played forward more and created some good opportunities.

“I hate getting beaten as Tranmere manager and for me now I’ve got to look at the bigger picture.

“I look at Northampton today and they’ve been promoted and I’m thinking we’re not too far away from them.

“I’m looking at it and thinking ‘if we’re going to get to where they are then we know what’s needed in the summer, it’s just up to us to address it’.

“I can’t fault the lads’ effort and endeavour and it certainly wasn’t for the lack of effort today, but our management team and everyone around us is focused on getting the right players in.”