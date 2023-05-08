Steve Evans pays tribute to ‘fantastic’ squad as on-song Stevenage end on a high

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Steve Evans pays tribute to ‘fantastic’ squad as on-song Stevenage end on a high

By Press Association
Stevenage manager Steve Evans saw his promoted side sign off with a victory (George Tewkesbury/PA)
Stevenage manager Steve Evans saw his promoted side sign off with a victory (George Tewkesbury/PA)

Stevenage boss Steve Evans stressed his side were never going to “go through the motions” at Barrow after signing off their promotion-winning campaign with a 1-0 victory.

He also revealed that the Boro team bus had been transformed into a karaoke party for the long trip back south as he paid tribute to his “fantastic to a man” squad.

Nearly 600 Stevenage supporters travelled up to see their team, who had already secured automatic promotion, seal second place behind champions Leyton Orient with victory in Cumbria.

Jake Reeves’ first goal since December, which came in the club’s 5-0 rout over the Bluebirds, settled the final-day encounter at Holker Street with Barrow unable to find a way past Stevenage keeper Adam Przybek.

Evans said: “We were never going to just go through the motions.

“We realised early on that last season 32 supporters came to watch Stevenage at Barrow and it was almost 600 today.

“That tells you that we’re indebted to the supporters for travelling.

“Adam’s made a few saves in the second half, but if we take our chances it’s as comfortable an away win as we’ve had in a while.

“We got a real good shift from everyone. We utilised the squad today.

“I would have loved to have got some more of the young lads on, but we didn’t have that freedom unfortunately.

“I thanked the players and I told them the team bus doesn’t exist anymore, it’s the karaoke party bus all the way back to Stevenage.

“They deserve it. They have been fantastic to a man, every single one of them.”

Pete Wild’s Barrow ended the season in ninth spot, their highest Football League finish since way back in 1970.

It has been a huge achievement to lift the club towards the play-offs this season after they just about survived in both previous campaigns since getting promoted from non-league in 2020.

Wild said: “We’ve gone toe-to-toe with Stevenage and just not been able to get over the line.

“I think that sums our season up. They had one chance and it goes in, we have six or seven chances and they don’t go in.

“We all know that’s the area we’ve got to get better at.

“The lads have had a go and taken it to Stevenage.

“Once the goal went in the place just slumped. We said at half-time that you can stroll around for 45 minutes and it will take forever or you can run around and see where it takes us.

“One of my big phrases is ‘judge me after 46 games, not week-by-week’ and my 46-game record is OK.

“I’m quite happy with what’s happened this season. Am I happy with ninth? No, I want to be higher.

“It’s been tough these last couple of weeks because I’ve never not been playing for something on the last day.

“But there’s a lot of positives to take from this season. We’re all clear with where we need to improve and that’s part of the process.

“We’re a work in progress and have travelled a country mile this season and we’ve got to do that again to get to where we want to be.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Jordan and Karina Reid with their sons Kayden and Jayden in front of the Rangers crest which takes pride of place in their driveway. Image: Duncan Brown
Rangers fan dedicates Fraserburgh home to club by installing badge in driveway
5
2
dog attack
Pensioner bitten by dog near Aberdeen golf club
3
Scott Knox Inverness
‘Missed more than he would ever know’: Shock to shinty community as young player…
4
Karen Scaife pictured at Aberdeen University last month, and, inset, with husband Ross. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
‘Never, ever did I think he was unwell’: Wife of Ross Scaife speaks out…
5
Stephen Flynn defended Joanna Cherry. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn defends Joanna Cherry in Fringe comedy club row
6
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Nine-year-old Mason is non-verbal and sufferers with Autism, ADHD and Epilepsy. Picture shows; Nine-year-old Mason. Ardersier. Supplied by Helen Mitchell Date; 18/04/2023
‘He’s a prisoner’: Mum pleads with Highland Council to find new house to meet…
7
Rangers' Connor Goldson (L) grapples with Aberdeen's Duk as he advances into the box at Ibrox. Image: SNS.
Ref Watch – Rangers v Aberdeen: Referee John Beaton, assistant and VAR all miss…
8
To go with story by Jamie Ross. COURT Picture shows; CR0033223 Aberdeen Sheriff Court In pic........ Chris Tonner Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media 20-01-2022. /. Supplied by Wullie Marr Date; 20/01/2022
Former chef turned Class A drug dealer could get another chance to address addiction
9
Rangers' Connor Goldson (L) grapples with Aberdeen's Duk as he advances into the box at Ibrox. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: VAR let Aberdeen down again at Ibrox, Ross County set up great…
10
Amy Louise Wardaugh, aged two, playing next to a damp wall in the flat.
‘We shouldn’t have to live like this’: Aberdeen dad claims beetles and worms coming…