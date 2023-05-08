Mansfield boss Nigel Clough says it is ‘devastating’ to miss out on play-offs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mansfield boss Nigel Clough says it is ‘devastating’ to miss out on play-offs

By Press Association
Mansfield manager Nigel Clough saw his side narrowly miss out on the play-offs (Nigel Clough /PA)
Mansfield manager Nigel Clough saw his side narrowly miss out on the play-offs (Nigel Clough /PA)

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough admitted it was “devastating” to not make the play-offs despite winning 2-0 at Colchester on the final day of the season.

The Stags ended up finishing level on 75 points with Salford, who lost 1-0 at Gillingham, but it was the Ammies who claimed seventh spot due to having a better goal difference of one. Carlisle and Bradford both finished one point ahead after drawing on Monday.

Riley Harbottle gave Mansfield the lead in first-half stoppage time when he headed home Davis Keillor-Dunn’s free-kick, after Tom Dallison had controversially been penalised for a foul on Will Swan midway inside the Colchester half.

And substitute James Gale wrapped up victory in the seventh minute of stoppage time with a low finish from Lucas Akins’ pass but ultimately it was to no avail for the visitors, who were beaten in last season’s play-off final.

Clough said: “It’s devastating. A total of 75 points normally gets you in the play-offs.

“We were keeping an eye on what was going on elsewhere but it wasn’t to be.”

Despite the final-day disappointment though, the former Sheffield United and Derby boss insists there is plenty to build on from this campaign and says he knows what areas they will need to work on for next term.

He added: “We’ve conceded too many silly goals over the course of the season.

“We know exactly where we need to improve.

“There are absolutely tons of positives for us to take into next season.

“To get to 75 points in a season and to within one goal (of the play-offs) I think is an achievement in itself.

“It gives you so much encouragement when you see what we’ve had to deal with and we just can’t wait to get going again.

“It definitely hurts even more, knowing what we could have achieved with a fully fit squad. To get so close, within one goal, is really tough to take.

“We can’t wait for the first ball to be kicked, next season.”

Colchester finished 20th in League Two, after Ben Garner successfully led them away from relegation danger.

Garner said: “I thought we should have got something from the game.

“It was another pleasing performance against a side who missed out on the play-offs by a goal, in terms of long terms of the game I
thought we were the better side.

“I’m really pleased with the effort from everyone since I came in through the door.

“I think the season is probably finishing at the right time now, in terms of mission accomplished.

“We’ve done what we set out to do when we came in and now we’ve got an opportunity to reshape the squad a little bit, build on the good core players that are here.

“We don’t want to be where we are in the table, next season – we want to be pushing for promotion.

“Looking at the teams coming in, both from below and dropping down, it’s going to be a really tough league next season so we have to work hard in the summer to make sure we’re in a strong place.”

